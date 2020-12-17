Bonnie Lee Henson

November 10, 1944 ~ December 10, 2020

Bonnie Lee Henson, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, was born in 1944 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Clinton Earl and Ilene Earl (Lee). She graduated from Twin Falls High School and soon after married John Fry. To this union was born two daughters, Sonia and Cindy. She later married Steve Henson and together they welcomed two more children, Jared and Megan.

Bonnie obtained her Cosmetology license and owned her own hair salon. She later also became an instructor. She donated her talents for hair and makeup to the Dilettantes and the Northside Playhouse. She served as a board member on the State Board of Idaho Barber and Beauty for several years. She really enjoyed creating hairstyles that would elevate a person's confidence and love for themselves.

Bonnie loved being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She often said The Gospel got her through some of the most difficult times of her life. She was married in the Logan Temple on February 18, 1981. Her grandparent's LeRoy (Roe) and Thelma Lee were temple workers at this temple.

Her callings included: Chorister for Sacrament Meeting and Relief Society, Counselor in the Relief Society Presidency, Pack leader and den leader in Boy Scouts, Camp Director of Young Women's and the calling she enjoyed most was being part of the Young Women's Presidency. She was president for two separate terms.

Bonnie's life revolved around her many family and friends. She loved creating great parties, many of which were costume themed. She organized treasure hunts. She loved to camp and ride a motorcycle. Perhaps her best memories were getting together with loved ones and spending time at the family cabin where they roasted hot dogs and cooked on her grandmother's antique wood stove.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Steve, daughters Sonia Fry (Connie Rippel), Cindy Shotswell (Dean), son, Jared Henson (Christy), and daughter Megan Henson (Jeff Lowe), fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Fry, her granddaughter, Jenaca Black, her brother, Stanley Earl, her parents, Clinton Earl and Ilene Earl (Lee) and her grandparents, LeRoy (Roe) Lee and Thelma Lee (Clawson) and Claude Earl and Alice Earl (Tolman).

Services will be held at the LDS 13th Ward located at 2085 S. Temple, in Twin Falls Idaho at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. The services are under the direction of White-Reynolds funeral home. The service may be viewed online by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com under Bonnie Henson photos and videos.