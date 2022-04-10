Brad (Bubba) Carey Reed

February 4, 1958 - January 7, 2022

Brad was born on February 4, 1958, in Sacramento, California, and passed away on January 7, 2022, at St Luke's in Boise, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his father Richard (Dick) Leroy Reed and Mother Shirley Jean Mills. He is survived by his brother Randy Reed, sister Laura Mills and two nephews, Tate & Jude Neumann. Bubba was full of life and had many close friends that he kept in close contact with no matter where his path led. Over the past couple of years, he was struggling with keeping his diabetes under control and he just slowly kept going downhill from there. Bubba was a game and card shark, it would take a very skilled observative player to beat him at cribbage, bones, dice, cards, chess, or any other game, and when he won, and chances are he would win, he would just laugh that great laugh of his. He loved doing sudoku puzzles, visiting his aunts before they passed, and stopping by to see his friends. Bubba loved seeing and visiting other places and since his dad was in the military, he got to do just that, but his favorite place was Stanley, Idaho, he loved it up there. He was great with kids and animals and had a good heart. He loved sports, all sports, and WWF. He enjoyed collecting sports cards of all kinds as well. He enjoyed going to Jackpot to play the nickel machines when that was a thing. Bubba loved to go to yard sales and browse through secondhand stores to see what nifties he could find for himself or one of his friends. I know Bubba would want me to let everyone know how Don Dean was always such a good friend to him and that Don was always there whenever Brad needed him, no matter what time of day it was or what was going on. Don Dean wanted everyone to know that "Brad aka Bubba, was a lifelong friend to me, I have known him since I was 14 years old. This was a kindhearted man, who would give you his last dime and never expect anything back. His life wasn't easy, but you would never know any different because he always had a good outlook on life. I will always miss you Bubba." Brad will be missed by many and when you try to think of him try to remember that smile, his laugh, and how big of a clutz he was, that is what he would want. Brad was a part of my family and my friend for many years, he will be deeply missed by Robert, Sean, and me, and we are thankful we got to share his life with him during his time on this earth.