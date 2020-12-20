Bradley Keith Mattix

July 22, 1970 ~ December 13, 2020

Bradley Keith Mattix, 50, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Boise, Idaho due to complications from COVID-19. The virus that ravaged his body was too much to bear. When the difficult decision to remove the ventilator was made, he slipped into blissful peace as he rejoined loved ones gone before him.

Bradley was born July 22, 1970, to Tom and Melanie Mattix, all 4 ½ pounds of him. He came into this world and took over the world of his parents. When he was just two hours old he underwent a four hour surgery to repair his pancreas that had grown over his intestines. The doctor said the intestines were the size of baby yarn. He spent the first six weeks in an incubator at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. He left the hospital weighing 5 pounds.

Brad was full of life and always on the go. He loved his cousins and his cousins loved him. Brad was a true "Wendell boy" and the entire town knew him. He never met a stranger and loved everyone. He was the oldest sibling to Michael Mattix and Kelli Jasper.

With Brad, came daily trips to Easter Seals for speech therapy as well as in-home therapy to help him be as independent as possible. Brad was the 1st special education student in Wendell School District. Unfortunately, his first classroom was in a broom closet! Thanks to trailblazers like Brad, students have so much better access to free public education opportunities than what was available in the early 70's. Brad graduated from Wendell High School in 1989 and received a standing ovation from his classmates, teachers and crowd. What a night that was for him!

After graduation he went to work at MVRS. He did not enjoy the bus ride and figured out that he could walk home after his mom dropped him off for the bus. He would then have his grandparents call in sick for him.

Brad received a lot of support over the years to live an independent life. For the last 11 years, Mary Anne Beorchia took amazing care of Brad. The two were the best of friends. Brad's family is forever grateful for Mary Anne and the care and friendship she provided to Brad and she will always be a part of Brad's family.

Brad always watched the news and followed politics. Brad knew kindness mattered and would tell you that he was happy with the outcome of the election. Brad voted in each election and usually came out of the booth proudly announcing his vote.

Brad loved to tease and loved to tell a good story. The stories got better and better over the years. They usually ended with his hand in the air saying "honest to God."

He was especially close to his Grandma and Grandpa Wert and they were often together going for rides or checking the crops when Brad was young.

Bradley was kind and gentle. He loved life and often took over a situation. People who knew Brad could not help but love him. Brad's family is asking for each person who loved Brad to contribute true random acts of kindness. In Brads honor, we hope people join us in "Be Better for Brad' to show more love, kindness and good in the world.

Brad is survived by his parents, Tom and Melanie; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Bethany Mattix; sister and brother-in-law, Kelli and Jade Jasper; nephews and nieces, Evan Matos, Jadee Keith Jasper, Jaxon Mattix, Jett Jasper and Sophie Mattix, all of Wendell, Idaho. He is also survived by his special aunts and uncles, Phil and June Wert, of Wendell, Idaho and Ron and Gloria Long, of Moscow, Idaho; a long list of cousins and extended family that loved him dearly and special caregiver, Mary Anne Beorchia.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and therapists at St. Luke's Twin Falls and Boise for their kind and compassionate care of Brad. A special thank you to Dr. Daniel Pruecil, Dr. Wralstad, Janel, Wendy and physical therapist Heather. Brad always said that he had the best, best doctors and nurses in the whole wide world. Please keep all of the healthcare workers in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate their new reality of treating COVID patients. Please do what you can to lighten their burdens.

Brad was preceded in death by grandparents Keith and Mildred Wert and George and Viola Mattix and aunts; Pam Fleming, Joyce Knutson and Phyllis Bowers.

Brad was a true patriot who deserved better than this. Brad deserved us all to do everything possible to help keep each other safe. Be Better for Brad because kindness matters.

Due to the ravaging COVID crisis, a graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Wendell Cemetery. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, dress warm and bring a lawn chair. Family and friends that wish, a viewing will be held at Wendell LDS Church from 11:00-11:30 and a private family viewing from 11:30-12:00. The family requests no visitation after the service to keep everyone safe. For those who cannot attend, please join the Facebook event "Bradley Keith Mattix Memorial Service" to watch the service live.

A celebration of life is planned for summer of 2021 to give Brad the celebration that he deserves.

Please send, or bring, a favorite memory or thought about Brad to put in a tribute book. There will be a basket at the cemetery to leave the memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brad's name for the Bradley Mattix scholarship to Wendell High School, in care of Bethany Mattix, 850 East Main St, Wendell, Idaho, 83355. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a graduating senior expressing an interest in a career in medicine or education.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.