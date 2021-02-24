Branden James Evans

May 7, 2001 - February 18, 2021

Branden James Evans was born on May 7, 2001 in Boise, Idaho to Jim and Ranie Evans as their first-born child. The family moved to Twin Falls shortly thereafter where Branden was raised and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2019. After High School, Branden attended Utah State University, majoring in Biochemistry. He was scheduled to Graduate in the Fall of 2022 and maintained a 3.92 GPA at the time of his death.

Branden was an incredibly unique and special human being. He developed a work ethic at a very young age that impressed all who knew him throughout his life. Education and the pursuit of knowledge was one of his greatest passions. Branden excelled in school. Starting in fifth grade, he would wake up as early as 4:00 a.m. almost every day to hit the books. He would often wake his parents in the early hours to ask questions about the subject he was studying. A rule was eventually put in place to hold off on questions to his parents until after 6:00 am. He also developed a passion to write poetry and had an incredible vocabulary that flowed through his writings. Along with exceptional grades, Branden never missed a single day of school since the fifth grade. He was extremely dedicated and thoroughly enjoyed learning in all subjects.

His love for education led him to Utah State University where he was set to graduate, only taking two and a half years to do so. His lifelong goal was to become a doctor and he studied constantly to prepare himself. He had a beautiful mind and amazing memory that everyone who knew him could see; truly one of a kind.

An equal passion to his pursuit of knowledge was his love of the outdoors. Branden was introduced to nature and the mountains at two weeks of age at the family ranch near Lava Hot Springs, Idaho called Dempsey Creek. Throughout his life, Dempsey was a place of tremendous joy for Branden where he spent many summer weekends with his extended family; great-grand parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was always the first one up in the morning and the first one outside exploring the woods or working on a project. He hiked countless miles throughout his life always with a sense of wonder and intrigue of nature. Branden always noticed and appreciated the little things about nature; the delicate complexity of wildflowers, the grandeur of an old growth pine tree or a shimmering rock that caught his eye in a stream, which would often end up in in his pocket. Dempsey was Branden's favorite place on earth and his remains will become part of the forest for eternity.

Branden is survived by his mother and father, Ranie and Jim Evans. His brother Tyler and sister Bella. Grandparents; John and Karen Evans and Doug and Cindy Manning. Uncles and Aunts; J.V. and Clarissa Evans with their children Emmarie, Jaxson and Kinsley. Richard and Ashley Evans and their son William. Russell and Collette Brunson and their children: Dallin, Bowen, Ellie, Aiden and Norah. Ryan and Lisa Manning and their children: Addison, Claire, Katelyn, and Emmie.

Words cannot express how much Branden will be missed, how remarkable he was and how much he meant to his family. He had a kind and gentle soul and truly loved everyone who was part of his life. His entire family meant so much to him and he was always excited to spend time with them. We are very grateful for all those that showed him love throughout his life. The memories that were created with Branden will live in us forever. He will be missed and never forgotten. We are blessed to have been able to have Branden on this earth with us for the 19 years of his life. It was truly a joy of a lifetime to have been in his presence. Although he is physically gone, his spirit will be with us and will comfort and guide us until we can reunite once again.

We will always and forever love you Branden!

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Branden Evans Memorial at any D.L. Evans Bank branch or through Zelle at [email protected] The funds will be used to establish an endowment solely to fund educational endeavors that he loved so much.

Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, February 26th at 2:00 p.m. located at 2085 S. Temple Drive in Twin Falls. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting his obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com or https:/youtu.bePuBBl4Wu_A.