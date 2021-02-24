Menu
Branden James Evans
2001 - 2021
Branden James Evans

May 7, 2001 - February 18, 2021

Branden James Evans was born on May 7, 2001 in Boise, Idaho to Jim and Ranie Evans as their first-born child. The family moved to Twin Falls shortly thereafter where Branden was raised and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2019. After High School, Branden attended Utah State University, majoring in Biochemistry. He was scheduled to Graduate in the Fall of 2022 and maintained a 3.92 GPA at the time of his death.

Branden was an incredibly unique and special human being. He developed a work ethic at a very young age that impressed all who knew him throughout his life. Education and the pursuit of knowledge was one of his greatest passions. Branden excelled in school. Starting in fifth grade, he would wake up as early as 4:00 a.m. almost every day to hit the books. He would often wake his parents in the early hours to ask questions about the subject he was studying. A rule was eventually put in place to hold off on questions to his parents until after 6:00 am. He also developed a passion to write poetry and had an incredible vocabulary that flowed through his writings. Along with exceptional grades, Branden never missed a single day of school since the fifth grade. He was extremely dedicated and thoroughly enjoyed learning in all subjects.

His love for education led him to Utah State University where he was set to graduate, only taking two and a half years to do so. His lifelong goal was to become a doctor and he studied constantly to prepare himself. He had a beautiful mind and amazing memory that everyone who knew him could see; truly one of a kind.

An equal passion to his pursuit of knowledge was his love of the outdoors. Branden was introduced to nature and the mountains at two weeks of age at the family ranch near Lava Hot Springs, Idaho called Dempsey Creek. Throughout his life, Dempsey was a place of tremendous joy for Branden where he spent many summer weekends with his extended family; great-grand parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was always the first one up in the morning and the first one outside exploring the woods or working on a project. He hiked countless miles throughout his life always with a sense of wonder and intrigue of nature. Branden always noticed and appreciated the little things about nature; the delicate complexity of wildflowers, the grandeur of an old growth pine tree or a shimmering rock that caught his eye in a stream, which would often end up in in his pocket. Dempsey was Branden's favorite place on earth and his remains will become part of the forest for eternity.

Branden is survived by his mother and father, Ranie and Jim Evans. His brother Tyler and sister Bella. Grandparents; John and Karen Evans and Doug and Cindy Manning. Uncles and Aunts; J.V. and Clarissa Evans with their children Emmarie, Jaxson and Kinsley. Richard and Ashley Evans and their son William. Russell and Collette Brunson and their children: Dallin, Bowen, Ellie, Aiden and Norah. Ryan and Lisa Manning and their children: Addison, Claire, Katelyn, and Emmie.

Words cannot express how much Branden will be missed, how remarkable he was and how much he meant to his family. He had a kind and gentle soul and truly loved everyone who was part of his life. His entire family meant so much to him and he was always excited to spend time with them. We are very grateful for all those that showed him love throughout his life. The memories that were created with Branden will live in us forever. He will be missed and never forgotten. We are blessed to have been able to have Branden on this earth with us for the 19 years of his life. It was truly a joy of a lifetime to have been in his presence. Although he is physically gone, his spirit will be with us and will comfort and guide us until we can reunite once again.

We will always and forever love you Branden!

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Branden Evans Memorial at any D.L. Evans Bank branch or through Zelle at [email protected] The funds will be used to establish an endowment solely to fund educational endeavors that he loved so much.

Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, February 26th at 2:00 p.m. located at 2085 S. Temple Drive in Twin Falls. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting his obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com or https:/youtu.bePuBBl4Wu_A.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Service
2:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am just now learning of Branden's passing. I am shocked and truly saddened that he is gone! I remember him as a young 6th grade art student. I was so impressed with his work ethic and how he cared so much to do the VERY BEST in his artwork. He often would stay after school to learn more about art and to complete his work at very high quality. I only had him that one year, but I saw him grow up in middle school and frequently stay after school in other teachers' classes! He was an outstanding student! Again....my heart aches to hear of his passing! I am so sorry for your loss.
Emily Tuma
December 2, 2021
Jim & family so sorry for your loss, sending prayers.
Lauri L. Burns
February 28, 2021
We are saddened to learn of the loss of Branden. We regret not really knowing him as the remarkable young man he was. As neighbors, we stand in support of you and your entire family. May we all carry his memories together. Our deepest sympathies.....
John, Linda & Melissa Howar
February 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Rick & Sandy White
February 26, 2021
We are so very sorry for this tragedy that has happened for your family. Please know our hearts ache for you and our prayers are also for you.
The Barlows
February 26, 2021
Sending warm thoughts and prayers to your family during this difficult time.
Cindi West
February 25, 2021
Dear Evans family, we send our deepest condolences for your loss of Branden. Reading the beautiful obituary, he sounds like an exceptional young man who has already left an indelible impression on this earth. May the Lord bless you with the comfort of loved ones in the days to come and in the knowledge that you'll be reunited one day. We join you in sorrow and send you our love. Kristie and Gary Garrett
Gary and Kristie Garrett
February 24, 2021
Kyle and Tammy Castle
February 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
February 23, 2021
