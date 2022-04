Brendi Chrystel Akins

August 19, 1974--December 6, 2020

A life so deserving to be remembered and celebrated. Please join us in remembering a truly inspiring woman who left us too soon. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Stone House, 330 4th Ave S., Twin Falls on July 10, 2021 from 2pm-4pm.

View full Obituary

https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/print?o_id=7246086