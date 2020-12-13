Brendi Chrystel Akins

August 19, 1974 ~ December 6, 2020

Brendi Chrystel Akins, age 46, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away at St Lukes Magic Valley surrounded by her family on December 6, 2020. She died of complications from Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia. Brendi was a true "Autoimmune Warrier" and fought a courageous battle against the disease until the end.

Brendi was born in Twin Falls on August 19, 1974. An exceptional student, she graduated from Twin Falls High School and later attended Boise State University, graduating with a degree in Health and Human Services. Brendi spent her entire life in service to others. Her message in life was that it is not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.

Brendi married her soulmate and very best friend, Mark Akins, on June 26, 2005. Together they raised two beautiful and intelligent children, Bennett and Emmary. They were her world and she was theirs. She wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life. Brendi was fiercely loyal to her family and every friendship was bound in steel. She was a giver, server and a lover of all. Her legacy lives on in her son and daughter, the stories told by her family and the people she impacted throughout her life.

Brendi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Art and Betty Frantz and Wayne and Beth Bates and a niece Makennah Anderson, all of Twin Falls.

She is survived by her parents Dave and Raedine Frantz, brother, Zak (Alison) Frantz, Ottawa, Canada, sisters Daysha (Les) Anderson and Bethani (Eric) Studebaker, all of Idaho as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions at this time, a Celebration of LIfe is planned for a summer date in Twin Falls. A Go-Fund-Me and Venmo account has been established to help defer medical and funeral expenses.

Arrangement are under the direction of Parks Funeral Home and additional information can be viewed on www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com