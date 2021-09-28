Dear Radabaugh family I send my sorrow and heart felt sympathy to you all and your whole family. Brian was my 2nd cousin Faiths husband. He will be missed by mine and theirs greatly. Love you all God bless you all and keep you well and with great love in your time of loss. I remember Brian worked at Ace Hardware in Rupert and every time I went in he was there and he would help me. Very nice man. Will be missed. GOD SPEED BRIAN

Stephanie Uscola Clayton Family September 28, 2021