Brian Robert Radabaugh
RUPERT - Brian Robert Radabaugh 45 of Rupert passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at First Christian Praise Chapel of Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main St. Burley, Idaho and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with private burial will be held in the Pleasant View cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.