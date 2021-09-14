Bud (Richard Lowell) Grantier

February 8, 1929 - September 8, 2021

Bud (Richard Lowell) Grantier, 92, passed away of natural causes on September 8, 2021, at Rosetta Assisted Living Center. At his request, there will be no services.

Bud was born February 8, 1929, in Eldred, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Edna Grantier. He was one of six children. His primary career was as a manager of a variety of stores (Woolworths and Ben Franklin five and dime). He also sold life insurance, Fuller brushes and delivered milk. He was responsible for the grounds and building maintenance at Burley United Methodist church for many years. He was a caretaker at the Henry Schodde ranch for 40 years, as well.

Bud was married to Naomi Curtis Robinson Grantier from 1980 until her passing in 2011. He was married to Joy Platts Grantier from 2014 until her passing in 2019. He is survived by numerous stepchildren.

Bud is survived by his sister, Ann Johnson of Ellenton, Florida; daughters Jenny Treanor of Bayfield, Colorado and Laura Hammond of Central, South Carolina; sons Richard Lowell (Buddy) Grantier of Jackson, Mississippi, Philip Grantier of Kiln, Mississippi and Ben Grantier of Kiln, Mississippi; Joan Wochomurka of Kiln, Mississippi, mother of his five children, nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, one brother, and two grandsons.

The family wishes to thank the friendly and welcoming community of Heyburn/Burley, where Bud has lived since the late 1970s. We are especially grateful for the support of Helen McClure, Terri Olsen, Liz Crowder, David Hale, the waitresses of Connor's Cafe and Wayside Inn, the staff at Hearts for Seniors, the staff at Rosetta Assisted Living Center, Dr. Stewart North, and the staff at Intermountain Home Health and Hospice.

Bud's independent spirit and sense of humor remained to the end. He chose a simple life and enjoyed creating and maintaining lawns and gardens. You're invited to plant a rose or tree in his memory.

Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.