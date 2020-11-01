Calvin "Poose" Peterson

Calvin "Poose" Peterson, 87, of Twin Falls passed away October 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Minton and Hazel Peterson during a horrible blizzard in Carey, Idaho in February of 1933 the youngest of 11 children.

Poose married Audrey Smith at the LDS Temple in Idaho Falls in July of 1953. They moved to Arco and bought their first house. He worked at the Idaho Nuclear Engineering Laboratory with a brief stint in Alaska until his retirement in 1986. Poose also did custom butchering in Arco for many years. After retirement, he and Audrey moved to Bliss, Jerome, and finally to Twin Falls. Poose was an avid fisherman and caught his "big fish" in 1996 something he was extremely proud of. He especially enjoyed being the center of attention and making everyone laugh. Always with a smile, antics like wiggling his ears, and dancing a little jig. He would randomly burst into song "Oh My Darling Clementine" or one of his favorite sayings such as "I'm a lover and a fighter and a bucking horse rider and a fair cook."

He is survived by his wife, Audrey, of 67 years, his children: Angie, Wade, Jeff, and Abbie. Poose has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Hospice Visions and Ginger for the exceptional care they provided during his last days. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com