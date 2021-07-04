Carl Robert Winkle

1926 – 2021

Carl Winkle passed to the Lord on Saturday June 5, 2021 at the age of 94. He was the third of five brothers, born in Filer Idaho in 1926 to Leonard and Myrtle Winkle. He grew up on the family farm during the hard times of the Great Depression. Being five "lively" boys, the antics of Carl and his brothers caused some consternation among the locals. He graduated from Filer High School and attended the School of Agriculture at Utah State University until he joined the Army Air Force during WWII. He served in the Philippines in the 8th Communications Squadron and was Honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Carl then attended JM Perry Trade School in Yakima Washington. He returned to Filer, Idaho and married Frances Thieme in 1949. He found a variety of vocations in the early years, including construction on the Bliss Dam and logging in Oregon. At heart he was still a farmer and they got their first farm in central Washington near Othello when the Grand Coulee Dam brought irrigation to that area. Veterans were able to draw a parcel of land to develop. This undeveloped land consisted of four surveying stakes in the sage brush desert with a canal for water. It needed to be cleared, leveled and the entire irrigation system had to be built from scratch. The sandy soil and ever-present wind brought many challenges. While Carl was proving up the homestead, he also worked shift work at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory in Moses Lake, built their house and a machine shop. Within a few years he and Frances turned that piece of desert into a tidy, functioning, productive farm/ranch. His heart was always in Idaho though, and in 1968 they sold the farm in Washington and bought the farm near Parma, which they have owned since. He was a farmer's farmer and many sought his advice. Carl seemed to know how to do just about everything, from building houses, to surveying land, to overhauling engines, dynamiting boulders, and investing in the stock market. We were always amazed at his mathematical abilities and overall knowledge. He was a member of the Lutheran church and his love of family, God and country is evident in how he lived his life and conducted business…kind, forgiving, fair and honest to the end.

Carl is survived by Frances, his wife of 72 years, their children, Kathy Winkle, Jan (Hugh) Phillips, Mark Winkle, Karen Winkle, grandchildren Jake & Justin Johnson, Greg & Jeremy Murray and Jana & Kelly Chase and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his older brother James Winkle of Oak Harbor Washington, sister-in-law, Dolores Winkle of Boise and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leonard Jr, William, and Glenn Winkle.

Dad, for the example you have set, today is about honoring you, not because you lived so long, but because you lived so well and so honorably. This world has lost one of God's good men.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. 621 West Idaho Ave, Homedale ID 83628.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or to Carl's favorite charity, Hope House, P.O. Box 550, Marsing, ID 83639