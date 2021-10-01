Menu
Carla Jean Adams
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North
Buhl, ID

Carla Jean Adams

BUHL - Carla Jean Adams, 72, of Buhl, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 6pm to 8pm at Farmer Funeral Chapel 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, 1:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl, Idaho 83316 with graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, ID
Oct
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints - Fair St.
1001 Fair Street, Buhl, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Carla´s passing. I haven´t seen her in ages, but I have fond memories of her and her smile. I know how hard it must be to lose a sister. My brother, Dean, passed away in July. Thankfully we have the knowledge of eternal life and the resurrection. Love, Carla
Carla Johnson Klimes
Friend
October 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Thinking of all, and most especially Bob and Connie Sparks. Carla was a very loving and caring lady. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Gloria Fleming
October 5, 2021
