Carmen Marie Buttcane

February 10, 1946 ~ October 18, 2020

Carmen Marie Buttcane, 74, followed her husband into Heaven on October 18, 2020. She died at home in the care of her family.

Marie was born to Clara Pagay and Rupert Goicoechea on February 10, 1946, in Gooding, Idaho, always proud of her Basque heritage. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1964, attended Idaho State University and graduated from the Twin Falls Business School.

Marie married Charles Buttcane on Dec. 26, 1967. At the time of his death, they were married for 52 years. Together, they enjoyed gardening, fishing and canning the fruits and vegetables of their toil. They traveled to many places within the United States including Hawaii and Alaska for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Marie hosted many meals for hungry people. Food from her garden was used whenever possible and shared with many. Marie's pickles and pickled beets were favorite choices of many friends and neighbors.

During her lifetime, Marie worked for the local Richfield Bank for over thirty years. As an active participant in Richfield, she originated the local Easter egg hunt for children of the Community, participated as an EMT with the local QRU, was a past member of the Richfield Library Board, hosted the Gooding Friendship Club for many years, was an active member of the Richfield PTO, and was actively involved on the Richfield and Lincoln County Senior Citizen Boards. Most of all, Marie enjoyed the camaraderie of her friends, neighbors and customers throughout the years.

Marie is survived by: her daughter - Carmen Buttcane of Richfield; sister - Connie Nice of Jerome; brothers - Roger and Ron Goicoechea of Boise and Richfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death: by her husband - Charles Buttcane; her parents - Rupert and Clara Goicoechea; and brother - Rick Goicoechea.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Richfield Cemetery.

Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service-Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.