Carol Rae Rice

May 5, 1939 - June 1, 2021

Carol Rae Rice 82, of Heyburn passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at home.

A viewing will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Burley Bible Chapel and burial will take place at Gem Memorial Gardens immediately following the Funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.