Carol Jean Saras

December 29, 1958 - February 24, 2022

Carol Jean Saras passed away on February 24, 1958, at her home in Unity, Oregon. Carol was born on December 29, 1958, in Gooding, Idaho, the youngest of five children, to Eusebio and Imogene (Bird) Saras. She attended schools in Shoshone and graduated from Shoshone High School in 1977. After graduation and in Carol's own words, "I spent two years at the University of Idaho, mostly having fun". In 1981 she started working at the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise where she met Ron Jelusich. They were married in 1990. Carol retired from NIFC as an Enterprise Architect in 2013. Two highlights of Carol's life included a trip to the Basque country in 2000 with Ron and her brother, Steve, and sister, Patricia. She always hoped to return but said that they first needed to learn more of the language than just being able to order wine. In 2018 Carol ventured by herself to Antarctica, fulfilling another item on her bucket list. After Ron passed away in 2019, Carol began her next great adventure. Throwing caution to the wind and in typical Carol fashion, she left her life in Boise behind, took her dogs, and moved to a home on the Unity reservoir near Unity, Oregon. She loved the beautiful sunrises over the lake, the eagles soaring overhead and the gifts of dead, rotting fish that her dogs would joyfully bring to her. We hope she found the peace she was looking for in the wilds of Oregon. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, her parents, Eusebio and Imogene Saras, and a brother, Michael Saras. She is survived by her brother, Steve Saras (Hanh) of Vienna, Virginia, two sisters, Kay Wuerth (Bob) of Mount Vernon, Washington and Patricia Saras of Boise, nieces Cassie Boyer, Danielle Perkins, Kelli Wuerth, Michelle Wuerth, and Isabella Saras, and nephew David Saras.

A celebration of her life is planned for later this summer. A special thanks to Dick Haines of New Hope for Eastern Oregon Animals. Because of his kindness and patience and many hours working with Carol's dogs, we were able to find homes for all of them. If you knew Carol, you know that her dogs were the most important thing in her life. If you would like to make a donation, please send it to New Hope for Eastern Oregon Animals, PO Box 146, Baker City, OR 97814.