Carol Jean Lybbert Turley

August 12, 1959 - September 19, 2021

Carol Jean Lybbert Turley, 62, passed away at St. Luke's Medical Center on September 19, 2021 lung complications following COVID.

Carol Jean was born in Moses Lake, Washington on August 12th, 1959. She graduated High School from Wilbur, Washington in 1977. She attended Ricks College in the fall of 1977.

On the first dance, of the school year, she met her future husband, Gene Turley. Gene said, "As my friends and I were walking up the stairs to enter the building, I could see inside the gym and people were dancing, it seemed like the crowd kind of parted and exposed the most beautiful girl I have ever seen. She was perfect. I looked at my friends and told them, 'That's the girl I'm going to marry.' They looked at each other and giggled, yeah right. As the months passed Gene stalked, begged, pleaded, argued, negotiated, and finally received an answer from the Holy Ghost to asked her to be his wife. Gene and Carol married in the Idaho Temple on June 9th, 1978. Through the next ten years as the family grew, Carol bore Angela, Joseph, Emma, Deanna, Belinda, Justin, Drew. Carol was in 7th Heaven. She loved being a mom, homemaker, and wife. ....and she was very good at all three. Gene started his career in Law Enforcement, as a Police Officer in Moses Lake, WA.

As the years went by, Gene and Carol eventually moved back to Twin Falls and Gene joined the Twin Falls Police. They found a home they loved, settled into it, and raised all their children in that home. As their children grew older, she worked for various businesses and ended up at Robert Stuart and then Canyon Ridge. The students she taught really loved her!

Carol was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Gary Lybbert, and Micheal Lybbert, several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Gene, both her parents, Kay and Norma Lybbert, her seven children, Angela Heider, Janene Jensen, Joseph Turley, Emma Egner, Deanna Weigel, Belinda Detweiler, Justin Turley, Drew Turley. Her brother, Fred Lybbert, sisters, Alane Watkins and Emily Hansen.

On behalf of the Turley's and Lybbert's, we wish to thank Dr. Enders and Dr. Ball. We also wish to thank the entire ICU nursing staff. They worked tirelessly for Carol, but it just wasn't to be. Also, much gratitude and love to Parke Valley Funeral Home and its staff for their compassion, professionalism, empathy, and love

A service will be held Saturday, September 25th at North Point Stake Center on North College Rd. starting at 11:00 A.M. Bishop Doug Wickham will be conducting. Lunch will be served immediately after the service. After lunch, at your discretion, you can drive to, Sunset Memorial for the burial, at the west end.