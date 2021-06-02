Caroline Joan Griffith

December 11, 1943 - May 27, 2021

Caroline Joan (DeMaio) Griffith was born December 11, 1943, in Los Angeles, California to James and Carrie Helen DeMaio. She had two brothers, James and Dennis, and three sisters, Patricia, Lorraine, and Judy. She attended Downey High School and graduated in 1961.

On June 1, 1963, she married Jimmie Dale Griffith and had two daughters, Teara Jean and Tandi Joan. Caroline and Jimmie later divorced. In 1968 she married Paul Simon Harris and they had one daughter, Chalee, and they later divorced.

Caroline loved life and loved people; she would strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere. She loved to SHOP and to collect, everything from Barbie dolls to Hot Wheels to purses and jewelry. Caroline had a creative side to her as well and would make watches and bracelets to sell and to give to her family and friends. However, her favorite pastime was to show off her pride and joy, her 1975 Corvette. Even though she was not able to drive it these last several years, all who knew her remember her flying down the road with the T- Tops down blasting her favorite tunes; Billy Idol was an all-time favorite.

She had many friends over the years whom she mostly met at work, her co-worker family was near and dear to her heart, especially at the Gastroenterology Clinic where she worked until she retired in 2014 at the age of 70.

Her life came full circle when Jimmie came back into her life in 2004. They remarried on September 24, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and lived in Jerome, Idaho until her passing. Jimmie has always said, "She was the love of my life," and they shared many interests together, football, favorite TV shows, and most of all their beloved dog, Teton.

Caroline is survived by her husband, Jimmie; her daughters, Teara (David) Hofer, Tandi Huizenga, and Chalee (Travis) Giles; brother, James (Julie) DeMaio; and sister, Patricia DeMaio. Caroline also has five grandchildren who she adored, Cody (Kennedy) Oliver, Kassidy Giles, Madison Giles, Landon Hofer, and Jack Giles; along with six great-grandchildren, Laney, Kinslee, Jaycie, Presley, Briar, and Ashton. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Helen DeMaio; and her sisters, Lorraine and Judy.

Until We Meet Again

We think about you always,

We talk about you still,

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives,

Until we meet again.