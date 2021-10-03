Carolyn Mae Price Hancock

July 18, 1944 - September 7, 2021

Carolyn Mae Price Hancock, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on hospice at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, from kidney disease.

Carolyn was born in Logan, Utah to Aaron Miller Price and Thora Mae Buttars Price, and grew up on a farm in Wellsville, Utah. She was the oldest of 9 children and graduated from South Cache High School in 1962 then lived in South Salt Lake City before returning to attend Utah State University in 1965, where she met her future husband, Valdon Hancock. They were married in the Logan temple on November 23, 1966, and were nearing their 55th anniversary.

Carolyn and Valdon moved to Harrisburg, Illinois in 1967 where he began a long career as a hydrologist with the U.S. Forest Service. Their first two children were born in nearby Eldorado. They then moved to Park Falls, Wisconsin in 1971, then in 1973 to Dickinson, North Dakota, where their third child was born. In 1975 they moved to Great Falls, Montana where their last two children were born, and their first two children finished high school. In 1991 they moved to Twin Falls where Carolyn, at last, had a final home. Carolyn worked for a long time as a certified nurse's aide in-home health care. She also did individual foster and child care while living in Harrisburg, in Park Falls, and in Great Falls.

Carolyn was always a dedicated and faithful wife, mother, and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was known for her quirky sense of humor and had a real talent to love and be loved by anybody. Carolyn always served in the Church whenever she could. For many years while living in Illinois, Wisconsin, and North Dakota, she lived in very small or distant branches of the church. She served as a Primary teacher many times and as a scout leader and in several positions in the Relief Society, including as branch RS president. Carolyn also enjoyed family travel, home decorating, and painting. She spent many years caring for and spending quality time with her youngest son that is special needs, making sure he had meaningful experiences and that he would be taken care of for the future.

Carolyn suffered a major health crisis in 2005 when a stent used to relieve pressure from extremely painful kidney stones caused sepsis. Ironically, this saved her life: during her ten days on a respirator, she had a totally unrelated artery rupture that would have resulted in death, had she not been in the ICU at the time. She was grateful for the "guardian angels" that she many times saw protect her and her family.

We certainly wish to thank the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals including hospice care at St. Lukes, notably Dr. Lucie Dimaggio for her long-term care of Carolyn, and also the staff at St. Luke's Nephrology Clinic.

Survivors include her husband, Valdon; five children, Matthew Lester (Mary) Hancock of Silver City, New Mexico, Penelope (Karl) Job of Townsend, Montana, Nathan Earl Hancock of Kuna, Idaho, Laura Leone (Brian) Weaver of Twin Falls, Ross Quentin Hancock of Twin Falls; ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are seven siblings, Janet DaNeice Farner, David Lee (Joetta) Price, Paulene WyNan Duran, Aaron Kim (Cynthia) Price, Randy Sam Price, Lex Blake Price, and Quinn Vaughn Price. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Becky Sherlauna Davidson, and numerous aunts and uncles.

A service will be held Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jon Conder presiding at the 5th Ward Meeting House at 425 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls, followed by an opportunity to visit in the cultural hall and in the open-air pavilion on the south side of the building. The service will also be available on Zoom at Meeting ID: 967 798 1711, Passcode twinfalls5.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.