Carolyn Louise Homolka

December 31, 1936 - December 10, 2021

Carolyn Louise Homolka, 84 and a resident of Kimberly, Idaho passed in the comfort of her home, as she held the hand of her beloved husband of 65 years as she took her last breath.

Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband Rudolph Homolka; children Katharyn Crow, Daniel Homolka, Barbara Engle, Michael Homolka, Katreena Homolka.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Carliene Gillespie, and son, David Homolka.

Through Carolyn's and Rudolph's profound love for one another, they created a total of five generations.

Carolyn will continue to live on through the countless memories she shared with her family and she will forever stay in the hearts of the many lives she touched with her unconditional love and her ability to care for those around her.

A visitation for Carolyn will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Chapel located at 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park located at 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.