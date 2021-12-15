Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Louise Homolka
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road
Twin Falls, ID

Carolyn Louise Homolka

December 31, 1936 - December 10, 2021

Carolyn Louise Homolka, 84 and a resident of Kimberly, Idaho passed in the comfort of her home, as she held the hand of her beloved husband of 65 years as she took her last breath.

Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband Rudolph Homolka; children Katharyn Crow, Daniel Homolka, Barbara Engle, Michael Homolka, Katreena Homolka.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Carliene Gillespie, and son, David Homolka.

Through Carolyn's and Rudolph's profound love for one another, they created a total of five generations.

Carolyn will continue to live on through the countless memories she shared with her family and she will forever stay in the hearts of the many lives she touched with her unconditional love and her ability to care for those around her.

A visitation for Carolyn will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Chapel located at 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park located at 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rosenau Funeral Home
2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Dec
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Rosenau Funeral Home
2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Dec
18
Interment
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm sorry for being a trouble foster child. Thank you for putting up with me.
Fredonia
December 16, 2021
Barb so sorry for the loss of your mom.
Tink Jones
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Caroline was loved by many. She was tough and loving. Prayers to all her family!
Ray and Karen Lewis
Other
December 14, 2021
Tony and Carol Blazka
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results