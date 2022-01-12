Catherine Marion Califf Saul

December 20, 1931 - January 10, 2022

Catherine Saul passed away at her home in Hagerman, Idaho on January 10, 2022. Mrs. Saul was born in Walla Walla, Washington on December 20, 1931.

Her family were pioneer settlers in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1950 and was an accomplished flute player in the orchestra. She married her husband, Donald, on May 26, 1950. He was a farmer and they worked together on their family farm while raising nine children.

In 1978 the family moved to Idaho. Mrs. Saul ran the bakery for Phil's Market in Hagerman for many years. Later she was the cook at the Hagerman Senior Center. She was a member of the local garden club and always had a large flower garden. Mrs. Saul was an active member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Hagerman.

Her beloved husband, of sixty-seven years, passed away in 2017. Mrs. Saul is survived by a sister; nine children; sixteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 446 North State St., Hagerman. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, with burial concluding at the Hagerman Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mrs. Saul's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.