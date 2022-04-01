Catherine Ann Walcroft

January 24, 1966 - March 17, 2022

Catherine Ann Walcroft, 56, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Catherine was born on January 24, 1966, in Los Angeles, CA to Marylou and Roy C. Walcroft. Cathy moved to Idaho with her brother and mother in 1971 where she attended Twin Falls High School. In 1985, Catherine married Todd Jaynes and they had three beautiful children; Matthew (35), Nicholas (31), and Brookelyn (29). Years later, Catherine and Todd divorced. Cathy had a passion for people! She graduated with a Pharmacy Technician degree from Carrington College and she cared for people ever since. She always went above and beyond for those around her. She had a special gift for bringing joy and happiness to those who needed it most. Catherine's family is what kept her motivated. Not only were they an inspiration to her, but she was to them. She loved spending time with both her children and grandchildren; joking, laughing, loving, and mostly being present for them. She loved anything family-related, whether it be fishing, bowling, babysitting the little ones, or singing karaoke, her family was what she lived for.

Catherine is preceded in death by her father Roy C Walcroft and survived by her significant other and best friend Marc Kaufman, her children; Matthew, Nicholas, Brookelyn, and Zak, her mother and stepfather; Marylou and Lloyd Forbes, her brother Wally (Brooke), and her six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Eastside Tavern 610 E Boise Ave. on April 3, 2022, from 1 - 4 p.m.