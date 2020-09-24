Cecil Arlan Hilt October 20, 1945 ~ September 20, 2020 Cecil Arlan Hilt, 74, passed away September 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell following complications from diabetes. Cecil battled health issues for many years before his passing, but it never diminished his positive outlook on life. Cecil was born to Arie and Gracia Hilt in Artesia, California on October 20, 1945. Cecil was the second oldest of four children. Music was integral in his life beginning at a young age. Cecil was first chair trombonist and captain of his high school band. Cecil was also an avid reader at a young age. If given a choice, he would have spent all his time reading books instead of attending class. He graduated from Artesia High School in 1963. Soon after graduation, he was drafted into the Army and served as a combat photographer in Korea during the Vietnam War. After completing his service, he returned to California to join his father's cattle hauling business. In 1974, he met the love of his life, Elly Weeda, and they married on April 4, 1975 at the Chino Christian Reformed Church. Two daughters – Gracia and Shana were born to the family. Shortly after, their son – Daniel arrived. The family moved to Idaho in early 1979 to begin dairying. Within six years, daughter Mary was added to the family. Cecil enjoyed fishing, reading, playing cards, singing in the choir, and listening to music – some of his favorite artists were Johnny Cash and Marty Robbins. Above all, his greatest pride and joy was his family. He especially enjoyed the times spent during annual family camping trips at Redfish Lake. Cecil joins his wife of 44 years, Elly (Weeda) Hilt, and is survived by daughter – Gracia (Tuesdae) Vo of Portland, Oregon; daughter – Shana Monroe of Twin Falls, Idaho; son – Daniel Hilt of Boise, Idaho; daughter – Mary (Nicholas) Ravenna of Boise, Idaho; granddaughters – Cecilia Merrill and Madison Monroe; brother – Daryl (Elaine) Hilt of Twin Falls, Idaho; sister – Mary Lou Hilt of Long Beach, California; and sister – Shareen (Clyde) Blundell of Potter Valley, California. A socially distanced memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at Wendell Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a future date due to current Covid-19 gathering restrictions. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com .