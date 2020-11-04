Celso Federico Rosales

February 13, 1974 ~ October 21, 2020

Celso Federico Rosales, 46, passed away in his home after battling a long-term illness on Wednesday October 21, 2020.

He was born February 13, 1974 in Jalisco, Mexico to Vicente and Antonia Rosales.

After the family moved to Bliss, Idaho in the early 80s Celso worked hard alongside his father doing dairy work and continued that career path into adulthood. Quick to smile, laugh, and party Celso made many friends easily and was always welcomed everywhere he went.

In the summer of 2006, Celso was reintroduced to the love of his life Desiree Bailey. They married on July 23, 2016 and the inseparable couple was together until the very end.

He is survived by his wife, children Zavyon Rosales, 13, Hailyn Bailey, 17, and Dallyn, 20, (Tiffany) Koch. Celso was looking forward to the birth of his first grandson, Jerry Federico Koch, due November 7, 2020 whom he already very much loved. He is also survived by his father, siblings Ines Gonzales, Martin Rosales, Lupe (Rafa) Magana, Teresa Rosales, Vicente (Heather) Rosales, and Walter (Blair) Koch. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well. He is proceeded in death by his mother.

Celso's life very much rotated around his family and love of the outdoors. On many days there was a good chance he could be found casting a line at Oster Lakes in Hagerman or hanging out with his best friend Jesus Escobedo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 7, at the Snake River Elks Lodge at 412 East 200 South in Jerome.