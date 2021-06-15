Charles "Charley" Franklin Doty

November 22, 1926 - June 12, 2021

Charley Franklin Doty was born November 11, 1926, to Frank and Anna Urely Doty in Monmouth, Kansas. As a child Charley went to school in Hansen, Idaho, as he became an adult he enlisted in the Army. Charley worked several jobs which included farming, superintendent for Wendell City, and a carpenter.

On June 25, 1945, Charley married Vida Lehmann and they had seven children together. Three of the children sadly died as infants. He was a collector of old tractors and loved working on them. He was also a member of the American Legion for more than 70 years. Charley was a man whose focus was on the home and family. He will be missed by many that truly loved him!

Charley was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice Simpson; brother, Wes Doty; his wife, Vida Lehmann Doty; and three infant children.

He is survived by three sons, Monty (Darlene), Jack, and Bradley Doty; daughter, Kelly (Frank) Usher; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer, 83328.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charley's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.