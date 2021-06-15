Menu
Charles Franklin "Charley" Doty
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North
Buhl, ID

Charles "Charley" Franklin Doty

November 22, 1926 - June 12, 2021

Charley Franklin Doty was born November 11, 1926, to Frank and Anna Urely Doty in Monmouth, Kansas. As a child Charley went to school in Hansen, Idaho, as he became an adult he enlisted in the Army. Charley worked several jobs which included farming, superintendent for Wendell City, and a carpenter.

On June 25, 1945, Charley married Vida Lehmann and they had seven children together. Three of the children sadly died as infants. He was a collector of old tractors and loved working on them. He was also a member of the American Legion for more than 70 years. Charley was a man whose focus was on the home and family. He will be missed by many that truly loved him!

Charley was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice Simpson; brother, Wes Doty; his wife, Vida Lehmann Doty; and three infant children.

He is survived by three sons, Monty (Darlene), Jack, and Bradley Doty; daughter, Kelly (Frank) Usher; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer, 83328.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charley's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Filer Cemetery
2350 East 4000 North, Filer, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
