Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles J. "Chuck" Mitani
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
629 East 3rd Street
Jerome, ID

Charles "Chuck" J. Mitani, 65, of Twin Falls, and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Condolences, I remember Chuck from jr. high. He was a precious soul who was kind to everyone. Prayers for his family.
Karen Brown
Friend
January 12, 2022
I´m gonna miss you little buddy...you are a product of the magic valley .Fight you Tigers... JHS. You always had a story to tell to those who took the time to listen.
Ted Klaas
January 11, 2022
My condolences. I was really looking forward to seeing Chuck at our class reunion which was canceled. I had all kinds of questions to ask which weren´t so important when we were in our teens. Seeing Chuck run is something I will never forget ! I have deep regrets for not being able to spend time with Chuck in our own conversation. Sho ga nai Charles no ginger.
Tracy Wolfe
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results