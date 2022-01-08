To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Condolences, I remember Chuck from jr. high. He was a precious soul who was kind to everyone. Prayers for his family.
Karen Brown
Friend
January 12, 2022
I´m gonna miss you little buddy...you are a product of the magic valley .Fight you Tigers... JHS. You always had a story to tell to those who took the time to listen.
Ted Klaas
January 11, 2022
My condolences.
I was really looking forward to seeing Chuck at our class reunion which was canceled.
I had all kinds of questions to ask which weren´t so important when we were in our teens.
Seeing Chuck run is something I will never forget !
I have deep regrets for not being able to spend time with Chuck in our own conversation.
Sho ga nai Charles no ginger.