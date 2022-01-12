Menu
Charles "Chuck" Mitani
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
629 East 3rd Street
Jerome, ID

Charles 'Chuck' Mitani

March 2, 1956 - January 5, 2022

Charles 'Chuck' Mitani left us to join his Maker and be reunited with his parents on January 5, 2022. Chuck was born in Twin Falls on March 2, 1956. As a premature baby, he was tiny in size; but big in imagination. He attended Jerome schools and graduated from Jerome High School. Most of his life was lived in Jerome. He worked on a farm and later in life at various lumber yards in the Magic Valley. The last three years of his life, he resided in Twin Falls, but always seemed to make it back to Jerome almost every day. To his friends at the Monastery, thank you; your friendship meant so much to him.

He is survived by one sister, Ruby (Byron) Marshall, and many nieces and nephews.

"Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

No services will be held for Chuck.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 12, 2022.
Condolences, I remember Chuck from jr. high. He was a precious soul who was kind to everyone. Prayers for his family.
Karen Brown
Friend
January 12, 2022
I´m gonna miss you little buddy...you are a product of the magic valley .Fight you Tigers... JHS. You always had a story to tell to those who took the time to listen.
Ted Klaas
January 11, 2022
My condolences. I was really looking forward to seeing Chuck at our class reunion which was canceled. I had all kinds of questions to ask which weren´t so important when we were in our teens. Seeing Chuck run is something I will never forget ! I have deep regrets for not being able to spend time with Chuck in our own conversation. Sho ga nai Charles no ginger.
Tracy Wolfe
January 10, 2022
