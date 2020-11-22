Charles Richard Huntsman

December 28, 1941 ~ November 12, 2020

Charles Richard Huntsman of St. George, UT, formally of Gooding ID, passed away peacefully at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St George, UT, November 12, 2020.

Charles "Chuck" Huntsman was born December 28, 1941 at The Santa Monica hospital in California to parents James DePorter Huntsman and Lula Florine (Hainline) Huntsman. He spent his childhood days in southern California exploring Santa Monica Pier, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach. After High School he enlisted in the Army, where he received his GED, learned map making skills and traveled to Germany. After he was discharged from the Army he held several positions before he found his calling with the United States Postal Service, which he remained with for 20 years and retired as Post Master in San Juan Capistrano, CA. He married Kathleen Kilkenny on July 1st, 1967. Before their marriage was dissolved in 1988 they raised their children in Southern California. After the divorce he moved to Idaho where he spent some of the happiest days of his life surrounded by his family. He finally settled in St. George UT.

He will forever be remembered as a Master Cribbage player, Crossword and Sudoku Aficionado and a USC Football Fan. He loved stream fishing, watching college football and making huge pots of spaghetti sauce and chili. His children have fond memories of his sarcasm and dry sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Shea, brother Paul and Grandsons Cory and Troy. He is survived by his siblings: Jim (Cynthia) Huntsman and Carol (Harold) McDougal; Six children: Shannon Huntsman, Sean (Kum Sook) Huntsman, Siobhan (Tony Marcal) Huntsman, Seth (Rachel) Huntsman, Selene (David) Henriott and Sheila (Travis) Wieser; 21 grandchildren: Donielle (Andrew), Milo, Atherton, Kathleen, Sean Jr., Bryant, Colin, Oakley, Scottlyn, Gabe, Cameron, Killian, Abby, Makayla, Kalena, Gavin, Elana, Travis Jr., Loa, Tristin and Teddy as well as 3 great grandchildren; Abbiegail, Curtis, and William.

No formal services are planned at this time. He will be remembered and memorialized in a private family ceremony at a later date. "See You later, Chuck"