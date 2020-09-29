Charlie Paulk

January 22, 1953 ~ September 25, 2020

Charlie Paulk, 67, of Kimberly passed away on Friday, 25-September at his home, with family around him.

Charlie was born in Dalhart, Texas on January 22, 1953 to Ray and Lucille (Keyser) Paulk, West Texas folk through-and-through. He was the third of eleven children.

In 1979, he married Karan Gray, and they were together until his passing. In 1987, the Paulks moved to Kimberly, where they have resided since. Idaho was home. Charlie worked as an electrician for Westphal & Sons Electrical in Filer until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He was very good at what he did and loved the job. Numerous businesses and residences in the area have his work in them. After retirement, he' d occasionally see a utility vehicle around the valley and would express how he wished he could still work.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Karan and five children: Robbie (Melissa) of Amarillo, Texas, Beckie of Sunray, Texas, Aaron (Tara) of Kimberly, Casey (Levi) of Kimberly, and Zach (Kayla) of Twin Falls. He had eleven grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by three brothers and a sister: James Paulk of Amarillo, Texas, Johnny Paulk and Donald Paulk of Dalhart, Texas, and Mary K. Shelton (Jimmy) of Amarillo, Texas. Both of his parents, four brothers, and two sisters preceded him in death.

Charlie loved his family, and they loved him. We are glad we had him, and he will be missed.

A graveside service for family will be held, followed by interment in the Rock Creek Cemetery south of Hansen on Friday, 2-October at 11AM.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Charlie's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.