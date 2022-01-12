Menu
Charlotte Wilson
1974 - 2022
BORN
1974
DIED
2022

Charlotte Wilson

February 25, 1974 - January 3, 2022

Charlotte Wilson, 47, passed peacefully at her home in the country, outside of Buhl, Idaho where she resided with her sweetheart, Tim Hill.

Charlotte was born February 25, 1974, in Cassia County, Idaho, to Debra Reynolds and Dennis Wilson. She was one of three children. She was particularly close to her youngest brother Tress, and they were considered "Irish Twins". Kianna was her youngest sibling, whom Charlotte cared for immensely.

Charlotte was preceded in death, by her brother Tress Wilson.

She is survived by Tim Hill, her mother, Debra Reynolds, father, Dennis Wilson, five children; Zach (Lacie) Wilson, Kayden (Jolene Denman) Wilson, Braxton (Alexia Machado) Doman, Tyla (Cory Poole) Doman, and Breanna (Jim) Hollohan. She is also survived by 10 precious grandbabies, who were her absolute world; Maison, Easton, Gannon, Tobias, Sloan, Malachi, Felicity, Ashtynne, Sonora, and Zariah; and dozens of other family members and cousins.

Living a happy life, Charlotte was known as a "caretaker". She waited tables and loved to cook and bake. She loved making people happy and making sure they were taken care of. Her most recent employment was being an actual caretaker, which she loved her clients dearly. For every holiday, Charlotte made sure she had at least one baked good for contribution. Her favorite among her children was Charlotte's peanut butter pie. When the peanut butter pie was not under lock and key, it was normal to see one of her children trying to sneak off with the entire pie, sprinting across the yard, to their designated pie stash spot. During grandkids' birthday parties, she always came prepared. On her shoulder was typically a huge purse; which would have loot bags for all her grandkids, including spare kids that just might be in the area at the particular time. These loot bags always contained some sort of candy, and of course; bubbles. No child was ever left out; family or not. She was also not above having a random "dance party" in whatever room she was in or even if she was outside. She loved including and getting down with her grandbabies.

Charlotte is set for cremation, and a graveside service is set for friends and family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Rupert, Idaho Cemetery. If you have questions, please don't hesitate to contact someone in our family.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rupert, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Char, you were such a fun great loving woman that will always hold a special place in my heart! You will be truly missed always loved and never forgotten ! See you in heaven my friend ! Prayers to each of you kids You mom loved you kids so much !
Karlynn Gonzales
January 26, 2022
I still can't believe this is real Aunt Char. You have always been there for us when we needed you, I'm going to miss your late night calls, your laugh, you saying "I love your face" everytime we parted ways. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of you. I wish I could talk to you one last time. Thank you for always being here for me, my sister, and my mom. You got her through her toughest times and helped shape us into who we are. I love your face forever Aunt Char!!!
Mariah Sanchez
Family
January 25, 2022
I will miss you. I loved when we would get together for family reunions.
Pamela Fohlin
Family
January 13, 2022
Dear Shy, You lived and amazingly short life for someone who had as much love and care to give to others. I miss you like the flowers miss the rain. I wish I could hear you laugh, see your smile, but most of all feel your big hugs. I can't tell you how many times I've reached for my phone to call and check on you and Tim. I know you are with Tress now and I'm sure you are having a ball with him. Please hug each other for me. Man I miss you. I will love you always and forever.
Michelle Endres
Family
January 12, 2022
Charlotte was our neighbor n our friend. She lived 2 trailer houses down from us in highland trailer court. She was always so nice and friendly to everyone. We will miss her. Rip charlotte
Dawn n Vickie lance
January 12, 2022
Will always remember the horse sales and Charlotte bringing cinnamon rolls, laughing while reading through her book of jokes. She truly was a light in a sometimes dark world. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Viki Nelson
January 12, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cathy (Lawson) Ingalls
Family
January 12, 2022
