Charlotte Wilson

February 25, 1974 - January 3, 2022

Charlotte Wilson, 47, passed peacefully at her home in the country, outside of Buhl, Idaho where she resided with her sweetheart, Tim Hill.

Charlotte was born February 25, 1974, in Cassia County, Idaho, to Debra Reynolds and Dennis Wilson. She was one of three children. She was particularly close to her youngest brother Tress, and they were considered "Irish Twins". Kianna was her youngest sibling, whom Charlotte cared for immensely.

Charlotte was preceded in death, by her brother Tress Wilson.

She is survived by Tim Hill, her mother, Debra Reynolds, father, Dennis Wilson, five children; Zach (Lacie) Wilson, Kayden (Jolene Denman) Wilson, Braxton (Alexia Machado) Doman, Tyla (Cory Poole) Doman, and Breanna (Jim) Hollohan. She is also survived by 10 precious grandbabies, who were her absolute world; Maison, Easton, Gannon, Tobias, Sloan, Malachi, Felicity, Ashtynne, Sonora, and Zariah; and dozens of other family members and cousins.

Living a happy life, Charlotte was known as a "caretaker". She waited tables and loved to cook and bake. She loved making people happy and making sure they were taken care of. Her most recent employment was being an actual caretaker, which she loved her clients dearly. For every holiday, Charlotte made sure she had at least one baked good for contribution. Her favorite among her children was Charlotte's peanut butter pie. When the peanut butter pie was not under lock and key, it was normal to see one of her children trying to sneak off with the entire pie, sprinting across the yard, to their designated pie stash spot. During grandkids' birthday parties, she always came prepared. On her shoulder was typically a huge purse; which would have loot bags for all her grandkids, including spare kids that just might be in the area at the particular time. These loot bags always contained some sort of candy, and of course; bubbles. No child was ever left out; family or not. She was also not above having a random "dance party" in whatever room she was in or even if she was outside. She loved including and getting down with her grandbabies.

Charlotte is set for cremation, and a graveside service is set for friends and family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Rupert, Idaho Cemetery. If you have questions, please don't hesitate to contact someone in our family.