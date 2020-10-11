Cheryl Machacek

It truly is hard to say goodbye,

Cheryl Machacek passed away June 10 in Page, Arizona, after battling cancer with all she had. She was 73 years old.

Cheryl was the daughter of Dwane and NaeDene Machacek.

She is survived by her sister, Vicki Wright; brother, Mark Machacek; her husband, Dail Hoskins; son Teo Machacek; grandson, Trey; and many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.

Cheryl grew up in Buhl, Idaho, and graduated from Buhl High School in 1965. She embraced life and thought of it as an adventure. She crisscrossed the country many times. She took a barge to Europe to drink in the culture. She visited her brother on his fruit farm in the Dominican Republic. She braved the jungles of Central America. For a time, she even called an uninhabited island in Alaska home. In her 20's, Cheryl got her nursing degree and then began working in the geriatric ICU. During her 40's, She went back to school to get her master's degree in social work at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. It was a career that allowed her selflessness to shine by helping others and righting many wrongs. Thirty-six years ago, she married her "person," Dail. They were the yin to each others's yang. Together, they navigated the world, always enjoying "today" while looking forward tomorrow. It is a partnership that lives on in Dail's soul. Cheryl loved being a mom and had an incredibly strong bond with her son Teo. She was so proud of him and cherished their weekly phone call and trips to California to see him and her grandson Trey. Cheryl could be the life of the party with her quick wit and sense of theater. She adored her friends and always looked forward to trips to Idaho to see them. The laughter is a bit quieter now that she's gone, but her spirit is infinite in those who love her.

The family would like to give a special hug and thank you to Cheryl's sister Vicki, who pushed pause on life taking Cheryl into her home during her final weeks. They were not only sisters but also best friends. Cheryl left this world peacefully with Vicki by her side.

Cheers to a well-lived life, Cheryl! The world is indeed lonelier with out you in it.