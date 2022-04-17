Christina June Parks

October 24, 1981 - March 24, 2022

Christina June Parks, 40, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, of the one thing that could beat her and keep her down - Type 1 Diabetes.

She was born on October 24, 1981, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Brenda (Covey) Fraser and Marion Parks.

Christina was a mother to three amazing children – Saige (David Cano), Griffin, and Lillyan Parks. She had one brother – Mason Parks; a half-brother – Aaron Maxey; a half-sister – Alicia Parks; and three step-siblings – Nichole Newton, Jennifer, and Tyler Fraser.

Christina went to school in Castleford, Buhl, Jerome, Shoshone, and Gooding. She left high school and went to Job Corps, graduating in Culinary Arts. She enjoyed it so much that she went back and graduated in Advanced Culinary Arts. Her favorite cooking jobs were at Brundage Mountain and a church camp north of Hailey. Christina had many different jobs over the years from metal siding, mechanic, cook, waitress, truck detailing at Farm Fresh, landscaping, and forklift operator at WOW Logistics.

Christina could play many different musical instruments and loved to sing. She had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed taking her kids camping, fishing, and many more outdoor events; and loved to drive – from a race car at the speedway to a semi-driving clear to the East Coast.

She has made many friends over the years by helping many in need. She leaves behind many friends and family members who will miss her every day.

Rest in peace, my beautiful girl.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

