Christine Deagle
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Christine Deagle, 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at a local hospital on December 10, 2021. Arrangements in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I worked with Chris one partial season at HR Block. She was a lovely person and she definitely brightened my days. She will be missed. My condolences.
Danae West
December 14, 2021
I will forever miss Chris and her beautiful soul. We worked together at H & R Block and she was always there with a hug and a smile when the hours got more than we could tolerate. She was my rock from the very beginning. We traded stories of my dogs and Mr. Baxter. We cried together when he went to heaven. I hope she knows how very much she was loved.
Trish Uetz
December 13, 2021
