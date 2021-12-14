To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.
2 Entries
I worked with Chris one partial season at HR Block. She was a lovely person and she definitely brightened my days. She will be missed. My condolences.
Danae West
December 14, 2021
I will forever miss Chris and her beautiful soul. We worked together at H & R Block and she was always there with a hug and a smile when the hours got more than we could tolerate. She was my rock from the very beginning. We traded stories of my dogs and Mr. Baxter. We cried together when he went to heaven. I hope she knows how very much she was loved.