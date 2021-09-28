Menu
Christine Ellen "Chris" Revels
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Christine "Chris" Ellen Revels

January 24, 1947 - September 18, 2021

Christine "Chris" Ellen Revels, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was ushered into Heaven into the waiting arms of her father, Raymond Lancaster, and mother, Lucille Lancaster, who had gone on before her.

Chris was born on January 24, 1947, in Boise, Idaho. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Ronald "Ron" Revels, and the two recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. Together they had three children: Shane Revels (wife Amanda); Reb Revels (wife Paula); and Michelle Revels Marston (husband Luke); as well as 5 grandchildren. Besides her husband, children and grandchildren, Chris is also survived by her sisters Mary Marril and Gene Morris.

As a devoted wife and mother, Chris worked tirelessly to care for her family. She also had quite the entrepreneurial spirit and started Sweet Home Soap Company with her husband, resulting in devoted customers all over the United States. Not one to be a homebody, Chris thoroughly enjoyed traveling around the country with Ron in the couple's RV, meeting many new friends along the way. She was happiest when she was helping others and visiting with family and friends.

Chris always made a point to contribute to causes that were near to her heart so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to International Hearing Dog, Inc. You can make a donation directly online at https:/www.hearingdog.org/how-to-helponate.html or mail a check to 5901 E. 89th Ave, Henderson, CO 80640. Chris was personally blessed by the generosity of this organization when she received her beloved hearing dog, Corky, who was by her side for 15 years.

A service to celebrate Chris' life will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 8, 2021. A viewing will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301) from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. and the burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301) at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we hope you will bring some wonderful memories to share.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Falls, ID
Oct
8
Interment
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Falls, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
September 24, 2021
Your lovely lady we be dearly missed. Our sympathy go out to you and your family. All our love.
Roger Williams Cynthia
Family
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to read this. I spent a lot of time at her home as a child and always enjoyed her personality! Sending love and sympathy to her family.
Nichole Marshall (Stuhlberg)
Other
September 29, 2021
We were so saddened by the news of Chris´s passing. Our thoughts, love and prayers are with you during this difficult time. The Culver´s.
Carolyn Culver
Friend
September 28, 2021
In memory if our Chris and her little Corky
Bobbie and Jessica Kemper
September 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Z
September 26, 2021
