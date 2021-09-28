Christine "Chris" Ellen Revels

January 24, 1947 - September 18, 2021

Christine "Chris" Ellen Revels, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was ushered into Heaven into the waiting arms of her father, Raymond Lancaster, and mother, Lucille Lancaster, who had gone on before her.

Chris was born on January 24, 1947, in Boise, Idaho. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Ronald "Ron" Revels, and the two recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. Together they had three children: Shane Revels (wife Amanda); Reb Revels (wife Paula); and Michelle Revels Marston (husband Luke); as well as 5 grandchildren. Besides her husband, children and grandchildren, Chris is also survived by her sisters Mary Marril and Gene Morris.

As a devoted wife and mother, Chris worked tirelessly to care for her family. She also had quite the entrepreneurial spirit and started Sweet Home Soap Company with her husband, resulting in devoted customers all over the United States. Not one to be a homebody, Chris thoroughly enjoyed traveling around the country with Ron in the couple's RV, meeting many new friends along the way. She was happiest when she was helping others and visiting with family and friends.

Chris always made a point to contribute to causes that were near to her heart so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to International Hearing Dog, Inc. You can make a donation directly online at https:/www.hearingdog.org/how-to-helponate.html or mail a check to 5901 E. 89th Ave, Henderson, CO 80640. Chris was personally blessed by the generosity of this organization when she received her beloved hearing dog, Corky, who was by her side for 15 years.

A service to celebrate Chris' life will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 8, 2021. A viewing will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301) from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. and the burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301) at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we hope you will bring some wonderful memories to share.