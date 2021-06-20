Christopher Green

1963 - 2021

Christopher Green of Shoreline, Washington, and formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly from septic shock the evening of June 6, 2021, in a Seattle hospital. He was only 57.

Chris was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1963. In 1968, he moved with his parents, Michael D. and Glenda Green, and his younger sister, Paula, to Twin Falls, Idaho, where he was raised. He was intelligent, intuitive, and intense from the beginning. He could not stop learning. His first words were actually the phrase, "What's that?" He always excelled academically, and was interested in myriad subjects, from astronomy to the humanities, to medicine. He suffered from asthma as a child and spent much of his time in the Twin Falls Clinic. He dedicated that time to reading everything he could get his hands on. His pediatrician, Dr. Schabacker, would bring him comic books to read, even though Chris was only five years old. It was forever a challenge to find enough reading material for him.

At Twin Falls High School, Chris held junior class and student body offices worked for the school newspaper, and joined a group of classmates in an acting troupe called Performing Arts. It was there where he made some incredibly good friends, and it was there that his interest in theater and film sparked. His summer job for many years during high school and college was as a cameraman and fill-in sports reporter for KMVT television in Twin Falls. As a National Merit semi-finalist, he attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, and graduated summa cum laude in 1986, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, with a Bachelor's degree in Film.

After graduation, Chris moved to southern California and began working on the Columbia Pictures Lot. It is there where he met his future wife, Marla Carden, from Houston, Texas. It was love at the first meeting for them both. When she moved back to Texas, he followed, and in July 1993 they married at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

Once in Texas, Chris's thoughts turned to science. Before long, he graduated at the top of his class from Texas Woman's University, receiving the Academic Achievement and Service Award with his Master's degree in Physical Therapy. Chris worked for 15 years with acute care patients in various clinical settings in both Dallas, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, which piqued his interest in Clinical Quality Improvement and Population Health Analytics. He earned his CPHQ credential in 2013 and dedicated the rest of his life to healthcare practice transformation. He worked with health plans and hospitals and was loved by so many for his intelligence, quick wit, and ability to put people at ease.

In 2014, Chris and Marla moved to the Seattle area, which they loved. He began work with the Community Health Plan of Washington, and then the University of Washington School of Medicine, and finally with HealthierHere, where he was Practice Transformation Manager and Quality Improvement Consultant for Washington State's Accountable Community of Health (ACH). He provided coaching to primary care providers, behavioral health agencies, and hospitals regarding quality improvement projects across the State of Washington. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris was right in his element, as the healthcare community across the world fought to make the Covid virus a thing of the past.

Chris and Marla were each other's constant companions for more than 30 years. They enjoyed martial arts classes, painting classes, traveling to various interesting and historic locales, visiting with friends, hiking beautiful trails, and sailing sparkling seas together. Chris left us too soon, but he would not want us to be sad; rather he would love to see someone plant a tree in his name, help a neighbor or friend in need, call a buddy, and enjoy the limited time we each have on this planet. Chris loved being a public servant, and believed whole-heartedly in the words below:

"I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again."

– Stephen Grellet (from Collecting Courage, in a chapter by Nicole Salmon.)

Celebrations of Chris's life will be held later this year for family and friends in Washington and Idaho. He is survived by his wife, Marla; his parents, Michael D. and Glenda G. Green of Twin Falls, Idaho; his sister, Paula Green Gustafson (David) of Boise, Idaho; five nieces and nephews; 12 cousins, to whom he was like a brother; and 12 aunts and uncles, including James and Barbara Stokes of Boise (formerly of Twin Falls), Stephen Lincoln of Twin Falls, and Robert and Ann Forrester of Idaho Falls– all of whom loved him so. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Connie Lincoln. With his passing, one fewer angel walks on this Earth.