Clarence Alan Neiwert

December 12, 1934 - March 12, 2021

Clarence Alan Neiwert, 86, of Rupert, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 12, 2021, due to natural causes.

Clarence was born December 12, 1934, in Burley, Idaho, to David and Anna Mary Neiwert. He graduated from Burley High School in 1953, where he met the love of his life, Sylvia Dean Bowman. Clarence and Sylvia were married for 66 wonderful years, in which they raised a family and shared many adventures together. Clarence and Sylvia had three children: two daughters, Bonnie and Tammy; and one son, Lane. Clarence took pride in providing for his family and was an extremely hard worker. After a long career, he happily retired from the Idaho State Highway Department in 1995.

Retirement suited him well, but he kept very busy as he had many hobbies. Clarence enjoyed the outdoors and remained extremely active his entire life. He spent many days fishing, hiking, biking, walking, and skiing. Clarence took pride in maintaining their beautiful garden and kept a strict landscaping schedule.

Clarence was a dedicated father and grandfather. Family always came first for him and he wanted to make sure everyone was well taken care of at all times. Clarence spent many happy days with his wife, kids, and grandchildren at their family cabin in Ketchum, Idaho.

Clarence had a corny sense of humor and told many stories that would have the whole room laughing for hours. He loved to read and was an avid card player. His favorite card game was Gin, which he loved to play with his family and got quite a kick out of beating them royally. Clarence enjoyed the occasional drink and could always be seen with a beer on a hot day and a gin and tonic nightly at 5 p.m.

Clarence was the most patient, caring, and kind-hearted soul. He was a father figure to many and will always be remembered for his gentle advice, playful manner, and warm hugs. He will be dearly missed but always remembered.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Sylvia Neiwert; his daughter, Bonnie and her husband, Kim; and his daughter, Tammy; as well as his grandchildren, Allan, Kimber, Seneca, and Jake; and his great-grandchildren, Camie, Ava, Bennett, and Bailey.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The Rev. John Ziulkowski will officiate.

For those attending the service, please wear a face-mask and practice social distancing.