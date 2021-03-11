Clark Eugene Bedow

June 25, 1936 - February 14, 2021

Clark Eugene Bedow, 84, passed away early February 14, 2021 after a battle with a serious infection while residing in Meridian, Idaho.

Clark was born on June 25, 1936 to Clarence and Minnie Bedow in Hansen, Idaho. As a child, he attended the K – 12 school in Hansen. There he played football, as he was considered big for his age. One of the favorite games that his schoolmates enjoyed playing was to try to "unsuccessfully" tackle him. Clark continued his education and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Idaho in Moscow, ID. He continued to play football for a short time in college, while residing in a loft above chickens that he took care of in lieu of paying rent for the ability to live "off-campus".

After graduation, Clark served in the United States Air Force, and continued his education in the Air Force Academy in 1961.

During this time, Clark married Patricia "Pat" Lou Parker, from Walnut, Iowa, and went on to have three children: Doug (1962), Lisa (1965) and Jim (1967). All three were born in Denver, CO. Clark and Pat were married for over 50 years, until Pat's eventual passing in 2018.

Clark's professional career started with working as a Milk Plant Manager for Safeway. Safeway sent Clark to remediate Safeway Milk Plants that were losing money. During these years, the family moved around quite a bit including: Denver, Colorado; El Paso, Texas; Los Angeles, California eventually settling down in 1969 in Sacramento, California where he was hired to run the plant for Crystal Milk & Ice Cream. Clark did take a 2-year stint to run the Dutch Girl Ice Cream Plant in Eugene, Oregon then returned to Sacramento as the Crystal Milk Plant Manager until he retired.

Clark enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing in bowling and pool tournaments, and most of all socializing with many friends and family throughout his life. Most summers included a trip to Idaho to visit with family.

Clark was active in church, providing outreach services and holding bible studies. Clark and family were also members of the Grange Organization, while living in Oregon in the late 70's.

Clark was predeceased by his parents: Clarence and Minnie Bedow, sister: Olma, wife Pat Bedow. He is survived by his children: Doug, Lisa and Jim, grandchildren: Chris, Jeremy & Johanna, great grandchildren: Isaiah, Malachi, Emily, Christian and very close niece: Marilyn and her children: Cory, Kyle, Chad. Clark is also survived by his girlfriend: Carol. Clark and Carol had known each other since childhood, and were able to connect again in recent years, which provided great happiness and support which he was very thankful for.

A memorial is being held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Meridian, Idaho. For details, please email [email protected] In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Clarke's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.