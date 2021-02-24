Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Claud Bowman
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th
Rupert, ID

Claud Bowman

October 19, 1927 - February 19, 2021

Claud Bowman passed away at Minidoka Memorial Hospital on Friday, February 19, 2021 after a short illness. He was born in York, Nebraska, on October 19, 1927 the ninth of 10 children. He moved his family from Bradshaw, Nebraska, in 1957. He worked for Hanzel's Chevrolet as an auto body mechanic until starting his own business, Bowman Body Shop, in 1961 and semi-retirement in 1992. Until last week, he was still banging metal on automobiles. He had an 'old fashioned' value of work ethics. If a person came into his shop for a small repair they usually left without a bill. He created a lot of friendships and business opportunities over the years by being honest, practical, and generous.

He was an active member of the Rupert United Methodist Church holding numerous positions over the years. With his lovely tenor voice, he sang at hundreds of weddings and funerals. One of his dearest friends, Doris Bruns, was his piano accompanist for many years and a stalwart musical companion. He made the metal sign for the outside of the Methodist Church and polished it faithfully.

He was a member of Kiwanis and recently received the Governor's award for 62 years of service. He was also known for obliterating graffiti on buildings around town (an auto body man always had paint solvents). He loved hunting, fishing, camping and most outdoor activities. He was known for 'washer horseshoes' at annual Father's Day celebrations and donating generous prize money.

Claud is survived by his children and spouses, Danny Bowman (Pocatello), Claudia (Lloyd) Curry (American Falls), Cathy (Dan) Jarolimek (Rupert) and Bruce (Dawn) Bowman (Pocatello), stepchildren David Peavey (Sunnyvale, CA), Karen Peavey (Richland, WA), and Tom Peavey (Carey, ID). Claud had 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchiidren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Hannah Bowman and siblings Lil, Cliff, Gladys, Thelma, Forest, Alberto Jr. (Jr.), Gladson (Bus), Bessie, and Gilbert (Gib). He was married to Darlene Benke Bowman Gerard for 30 years and later to Luelle Lundgren Peavy Bowman until her passing in 1985.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at Hansen Mortuary on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at the Rupert Cemetery following the service. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Due to the pandemic, mask use will be required at all services.

Donations may be made to the music department for the United Methodist Church, 605 H Street, Rupert, ID 83350 in CIaud's memory.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th, Rupert, ID
Feb
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th, Rupert, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Hansen Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hansen Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My condolences for your loss. He was our neighbor for sometime. I loved listening to the barbershop quartet. May you all be comforted at this time.
Marla Rasmussen
Other
February 18, 2022
Many years ago I heard Mr. Bowman sing at a funeral.I have never forgot how angelic it was.
Kari Klosterman
February 27, 2021
He was a good neighbor.
Ivana Hanners
February 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. He was a good neighbor and enjoyed listing to him sing with the barbershop quartet.
Marla Rasmussen
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results