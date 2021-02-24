Claud Bowman

October 19, 1927 - February 19, 2021

Claud Bowman passed away at Minidoka Memorial Hospital on Friday, February 19, 2021 after a short illness. He was born in York, Nebraska, on October 19, 1927 the ninth of 10 children. He moved his family from Bradshaw, Nebraska, in 1957. He worked for Hanzel's Chevrolet as an auto body mechanic until starting his own business, Bowman Body Shop, in 1961 and semi-retirement in 1992. Until last week, he was still banging metal on automobiles. He had an 'old fashioned' value of work ethics. If a person came into his shop for a small repair they usually left without a bill. He created a lot of friendships and business opportunities over the years by being honest, practical, and generous.

He was an active member of the Rupert United Methodist Church holding numerous positions over the years. With his lovely tenor voice, he sang at hundreds of weddings and funerals. One of his dearest friends, Doris Bruns, was his piano accompanist for many years and a stalwart musical companion. He made the metal sign for the outside of the Methodist Church and polished it faithfully.

He was a member of Kiwanis and recently received the Governor's award for 62 years of service. He was also known for obliterating graffiti on buildings around town (an auto body man always had paint solvents). He loved hunting, fishing, camping and most outdoor activities. He was known for 'washer horseshoes' at annual Father's Day celebrations and donating generous prize money.

Claud is survived by his children and spouses, Danny Bowman (Pocatello), Claudia (Lloyd) Curry (American Falls), Cathy (Dan) Jarolimek (Rupert) and Bruce (Dawn) Bowman (Pocatello), stepchildren David Peavey (Sunnyvale, CA), Karen Peavey (Richland, WA), and Tom Peavey (Carey, ID). Claud had 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchiidren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Hannah Bowman and siblings Lil, Cliff, Gladys, Thelma, Forest, Alberto Jr. (Jr.), Gladson (Bus), Bessie, and Gilbert (Gib). He was married to Darlene Benke Bowman Gerard for 30 years and later to Luelle Lundgren Peavy Bowman until her passing in 1985.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at Hansen Mortuary on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at the Rupert Cemetery following the service. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Due to the pandemic, mask use will be required at all services.

Donations may be made to the music department for the United Methodist Church, 605 H Street, Rupert, ID 83350 in CIaud's memory.