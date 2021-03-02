Clayton William Jones

July 16, 1957 - February 22, 2021

Clayton "Clay" William Jones, 63, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away at his home on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Clay was born in Danbury, Connecticut on July 16, 1957 to Calvitte and Catherine (Dempsey) Jones. His childhood years were spent growing up on the ocean with siblings in Connecticut and the Watchung Hills of New Jersey.

Clay had a love for education and his pursuit of knowledge led him to Paul Smith's College in Lake Placid, New York where he studied Water Chemistry. His drive to learn more directed him to the Western United States to finish his studies at Utah State University, where he majored in Wildlife Science and Fish Biology. As he continued to pursue his passion for wildlife and the great outdoors, Clay began his career as a fish biologist with Rainbow Trout Fish Hatchery, in Buhl, Idaho. Over the next 15 years, he continued his love of fish biology, working at several different fish hatcheries in Southern Idaho and Utah.

Clay married Connie Waynetska on October 4, 1981. Throughout their 13 years of marriage, they were blessed with two children and enjoyed attending rock and roll concerts, watching drag races and camping. After their divorce, Clay switched careers, obtained his CDL, and began driving truck which allowed him to travel all over the United States. His love for wildlife however, never dulled. He was an avid fisherman and hunter throughout his entire life. His pride trophy was his bull moose he killed in the Selway in Northern Idaho. Clay also found great passion in restoring classical cars, especially his pride and joy, his 1955 Chevy. That passion transitioned into rebuilding waterfowl boats, later in his life.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Stephen and Paul; and his sister, Catherine "Cathy" Jones.

Clay is survived by his children, Melissa (Chase) Goeckner of Jerome and Michael Jones of Wendell; as well as his grandchildren, Alyson and Bristol Goeckner; his sister, Peggy Flynn of Westfield, New Jersey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There was never a dull moment with Clay. He lived life on his own terms up until his last day. The memories of him will live in us forever. He will be missed and never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life for friends and family will take place in July of 2021, where his life will be honored BBQing and fishing, what he loved most. Further details to follow at a later date.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on Clay's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.