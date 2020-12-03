Cleone Baird Arrington

January 23, 1933 ~ November 27, 2020

Cleone Baird Arrington, 87, passed away on November 27, 2020 at home in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was born January 23, 1933 in the back bedroom of her Grandma Harris home in Carey, Blaine, Idaho, the daughter of Ernest & Florence Baird.

Cleone was preceded in death by her husband Donald C. Arrington, son Dale Scott & Douglass R. Arrington. Cleone's surviving children are Donna Lou of Twin Falls, Idaho & John Arrington of Newport News, Virginia.

She Graduated from Carey High School in 1951 as Salutatorian. Then came to work for Fidelity National Bank as a bookkeeper. That is where she met Don Arrington and they married September 19, 1952 in the Logan Temple.

Cleone was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, which include Primary, Young Women's, Relief Society, Ward & Stake Librarian.

Anyone acquainted with Cleone know that she was a very organized person, very friendly and outgoing. But according to her she didn't have to talk until she went into the first grade and was very shy then too. She said she didn't have to talk because her sister May took care of it for her! If you know her, her favorite place to be would be riding her horse in the mountains. She did many pack trips into the Sawtooth National Forest and the White Clouds area and would go camping any chance she could get. She LOVED the outdoors. She is also known for an immaculate yard when she was in Kimberly. People thought she used scissors to cut her lawn and green paint on the grass, but she just loved yard work. She also loved being with her family telling stories or I should say listen to stories by her sister Mary and her brother Donald and of course while eating her famous potato salad. She was always supporting her children with whatever or however she could.

As you can see she lived a full life and as she put it had no regrets. Because of the COVID mess we are unable to have a funeral but will have a get together around Memorial Day if possible. She could always be seen in Carey, Idaho around Memorial Day decorating the graves of her parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, and great-grandparents. She took delight that those graves had been decorated for some 100 plus years. Whether they were in the Carey Cemetery or the Pioneer Cemetery. She will be buried at the Carey Cemetery next to her father, mother, brothers, and sisters. Like she would say, "Back to where it all started". Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.