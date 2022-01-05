Cleston Glade Merrell

July 12, 1930 - January 3, 2022

The heart of our family was called home Monday, January 3, 2022. Cleston Glade Merrell was born July 12, 1930, to Porter Lybbert Merrell and Fern Louise Larsen in Bluebell, Utah, the second of their five children. When he was five, his family moved to Duchesne, Utah, where he learned to work hard, and serve the Lord and his fellowman. He graduated from Duchesne High School in 1948. He attended the University of Utah for two years before enlisting in the Army for four years. He enjoyed his time spent at Forts in California, Georgia, and Washington. Following his time in the Army, he served for 2 ½ years in the Franco-Belgium Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, where he learned to love art, music, literature, and history. Returning from Europe, he attended BYU, earned a BS in Zoology and a Master of Psychology, and worked at their counseling center. There, he met and married Irene May Fawcett on July 1, 1960, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They briefly lived in Rexburg, Idaho, where he taught Psychology, then moved to Norman, Oklahoma, where he earned a Doctorate in French and European History from the University of Oklahoma. Returning to Rexburg, he began teaching Psychology, French and Church History.

Over time, it evolved to Humanities and Philosophy, which he taught until he retired in 1999. During their Provo, Norman, and Rexburg years, they welcomed seven children:

Marshall, Miles, Mark, Matt, Michael, Michelle, and Monte. A deeply devoted father, Glade read to his children, sang them to sleep, and taught them to work hard, see the beauty of the world around them, especially trees, and to love learning and the Lord. Following retirement, Glade and Irene served four missions: Bordeaux/ Toulouse, France, the Translation Department in Salt Lake City, supervising couple missionaries in Southeast Idaho, and the Kona, Hawaii temple. He spent his last few years living in Twin Falls, Idaho, where he passed away on Jan 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Irene, children Marshall (Jan), Miles (Brent), Mark (DeAnn), Matt (Sheri), Mike, Michelle (Rob), Monte (Julie), 27 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8th, at the Hankins LDS Church, 723 Hankins Rd. N., Twin Falls, Idaho at 11:00 am, with viewing available from 10:00-10:45 that morning. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.