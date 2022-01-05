Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Cleston Glade Merrell
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Cleston Glade Merrell

July 12, 1930 - January 3, 2022

The heart of our family was called home Monday, January 3, 2022. Cleston Glade Merrell was born July 12, 1930, to Porter Lybbert Merrell and Fern Louise Larsen in Bluebell, Utah, the second of their five children. When he was five, his family moved to Duchesne, Utah, where he learned to work hard, and serve the Lord and his fellowman. He graduated from Duchesne High School in 1948. He attended the University of Utah for two years before enlisting in the Army for four years. He enjoyed his time spent at Forts in California, Georgia, and Washington. Following his time in the Army, he served for 2 ½ years in the Franco-Belgium Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, where he learned to love art, music, literature, and history. Returning from Europe, he attended BYU, earned a BS in Zoology and a Master of Psychology, and worked at their counseling center. There, he met and married Irene May Fawcett on July 1, 1960, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They briefly lived in Rexburg, Idaho, where he taught Psychology, then moved to Norman, Oklahoma, where he earned a Doctorate in French and European History from the University of Oklahoma. Returning to Rexburg, he began teaching Psychology, French and Church History.

Over time, it evolved to Humanities and Philosophy, which he taught until he retired in 1999. During their Provo, Norman, and Rexburg years, they welcomed seven children:

Marshall, Miles, Mark, Matt, Michael, Michelle, and Monte. A deeply devoted father, Glade read to his children, sang them to sleep, and taught them to work hard, see the beauty of the world around them, especially trees, and to love learning and the Lord. Following retirement, Glade and Irene served four missions: Bordeaux/ Toulouse, France, the Translation Department in Salt Lake City, supervising couple missionaries in Southeast Idaho, and the Kona, Hawaii temple. He spent his last few years living in Twin Falls, Idaho, where he passed away on Jan 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Irene, children Marshall (Jan), Miles (Brent), Mark (DeAnn), Matt (Sheri), Mike, Michelle (Rob), Monte (Julie), 27 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8th, at the Hankins LDS Church, 723 Hankins Rd. N., Twin Falls, Idaho at 11:00 am, with viewing available from 10:00-10:45 that morning. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Hankins LDS Church
723 Hankins Rd. N., Twin Falls, ID
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hankins LDS Church
723 Hankins Rd. N., Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and sympathy to Irene and you special Merrell kids. Happy memories of you as our friends and neighbors. Love, Jan Black
Jan Black
January 14, 2022
Glade is a wonderful man that effected everyone one around him. He was a great and treasured friend to my father. His example of how he lived his life is a legacy to us all. I am great full to have been able to know him.
Lance Godfrey
Friend
January 8, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
mike
January 8, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 8, 2022
Reynolds
January 7, 2022
Ruth and I want your family to know of our love for each of you. Your family has had a wonderful influence in our lives and the lives of our children. I'm not even sure how it was that Glade asked me to help him build your home on the five acres west of Rexburg. It was a wonderful summer for me. I can still remember one day when a mighty storm seemed to envelop your entire lane and we safely saw it pass as we stood inside your room over the garage. Lots of memories in the ward; singing together in the choir, attending ball games, and classes and activities. And just counting on each other - Glade was one you could always count on and know he would do his share and more to build the Kingdom. We have enjoyed keeping updated every time we have received professional care from Marshall and Mike. Just last week Mike mentioned how his Dad was ready and wanted to move on to his next assignment. Yet how his Mom wondered how she would be able to go it alone. Our thoughts and prayers go out you. It is exciting to imagine Glade's next assignment. With love, Ruth and Larry
Larry E Saunders
Friend
January 6, 2022
Glade Merrell was a very kind and gentle man of many talents. He had an amazing life and a tremendous posterity, of which he can be particularly proud! I will miss him very much and offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Merrell/Sturgeon family. I am very sorry for your loss.
Teresa Pettingill
Friend
January 5, 2022
