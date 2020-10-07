Cliff Snider

1939-2020

Twin Falls, Idaho, Cliff Snider passed away at Ashley Manor on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 81.

Clifford Henry Snider, Jr. (Cliff) was born to Clifford Henry Snider and Wauneta Lorea Kinkade on September 11, 1939.

Cliff completed a degree in Business from the State University of Iowa. During his college years, he met and later married Kay Carol Zimmerman on June 10, 1965.

Cliff is proceeded in death by his parents, Clifford and Wauneta Snider and his wife, Kay Snider. He is survived by his brother Gary Snider and his wife, Eileen of Forrest City, Arkansas, a sister-in-law, Sue Zimmerman of Billings Montana, as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Cliff Snider, Monday November 2, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho. Cocktails at 5:30 PM, Dinner at 6:30 PM. RSVP: Janice Link (208-280-0615). Text or leave a message with number of people attending. Please respond by October 27, 2020.