Clyde Dwight Sandlian

February 20, 1935 ~ September 26, 2020

Clyde Dwight Sandlian, 85, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2020 in Burley, Idaho. He was born on February 20, 1935 to Ruth Decker Sandlian and Elmer Harold Sandlian in Oberlin, Kansas.

He moved to Paul, Idaho at five years old and was raised and attended school in Paul. He served in the United States Air Force from November of 1958 to November of 1978, spending two years in Japan and in Texas before and after he worked on airplanes as a jet engine mechanic.

He married Anne Bertha Boyd in Borger, Texas on July 16, 1958 while stationed in Texas, who he met the first day back from Japan. There were the proud parents of Stephen, Patricia, Douglas and James. Clyde loved and was so very proud of his family and they loved him right back.

Clyde went to work at Bryants Meat Packing for 38 years. When that closed he worked the Harvest for the Amalgamated Sugar Company at the Kenyon Beet Dump as foreman and spring and summer at the Gem Memorial Cemetery for nine years. He finished his working career sampling potatoes for McCain Foods, USA.

He is survived by his wife, Anne, of 62 years. His four children, Stephen Sandlian, Patricia (Randy) Orthman, Douglas (Barbara)Sandlian and James Sandlian; eleven grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister Marilyn Sharkey and a brother Robert Smith both of Ogden, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer H. Sandlian and Ruth Decker Smith, brothers Elmer Harold Sandlian, DeWayne Sandlian, an infant sister and a grandson Daniel Orthman.

Special thanks to Harrison Hope Hospice especially Cassidy and Kathryn.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the Best Western Orange Event Room in Burley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Veteran or children's charities. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.