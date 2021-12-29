Clyde Bruce Landreth

February 13, 1936 - December 28, 2021

Clyde "Bruce" Landreth, 85, of Hazelton, was reunited with his sweetheart and his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Bruce was born, with his twin sister Joyce, on February 13, 1936 in Tamaroa, IL. He was the youngest of 10 children born to Elva and Myrtle Landreth, they were the second set of twins in the family.

His family moved many times and he eventually settled in Hazleton. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he was 17 and immediately began following his passion of family history work.

After graduating from Valley High School, he joined the Army and served during the Cold War. He then returned home and served a mission for his church. He graduated from ISU with a teaching degree.

He married his dear wife, Linda Hardy, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 26, 1965. He taught high school for five years and then delivered furniture for Blackers for more than 30 years, where he enjoyed helping others whenever he could.

Bruce and Linda made their home in Eden. He devoted his life to his family and family history research. Bruce worked diligently to find and prepare names of his and Linda's ancestors to do their work in the temple. After the loss of Linda, he spent every day he could in the temple to get more work done and feel closer to his sweetheart.

Bruce is survived by his five daughters, Renee' (Dan) Hansen of Wendell; Lynette (Gary) Mittelsteadt of Paul; CarolAnn (Tim) Tanner of Richmond, Utah; Katrina (Eric) McHan of Gooding; and Tracilynn Anglesey of Price, Utah. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and soon to be 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, four sisters, his sweetheart, Linda Hardy Landreth; and many of her family.

Bruce was hard working, compassionate, faithful, and loved his family. He passed away at the place he loved to be, the Twin Falls Temple. The family would like to thank the Twin Falls Temple for their friendship and care for our dad.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday January 8, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 531 Middleton Ave. in Hazelton, with a viewing beginning at 9:00 AM. Grave dedication will conclude at the Hazelton Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bruce's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.