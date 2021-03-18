Menu
Colin Marriott
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th
Rupert, ID

Colin Marriott

May 12, 1934 ~ March 14, 2021

Colin Marriott, 86, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was born in Pinxton, Nottingham, England to Joseph and Mary Marriott. Colin worked in a variety of trades including coalmining, metal working, construction, bus driving and school teaching. He enjoyed judo, karaoke, and soccer. He was on a state championship soccer team when in high school. He also loved fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel, his children, Dale Marriott, Jayne Trujillo, and Shawn Wade Marriott. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Owens and the staff of Harrison Hope Hospice for the loving care given to Colin.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 also at the mortuary. Gathering for friends and family will follow immediately after the funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th Street, Rupert, ID
Mar
26
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th Street, Rupert, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Hansen Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were sorry to hear of Colins passing. Fond memories of him and a fun night of karaoke at John and Joys wedding reception. Keeping your family in our thoughts.
Pattie Hansen-Lopshire
April 4, 2021
