Colleen Long

May 3, 1934 ~ August 24, 2020

Colleen Long, 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at home August 24, 2020. Colleen was born in Lorenzo, Idaho on May 3, 1934 to Arthur and Mildred McKay. She graduated from Eagle High School in 1952.

Colleen met her future husband Don Long of Boise, in May of 1951. They were married July 26, 1952 in Boise. To this union came three children: Bill, Linda, and Ted.

Colleen enjoyed camping with friends and family, twenty-two years as snowbirds in Arizona during the winter months, watching baseball, water aerobics and having coffee and lunch with her aerobic friends on Fridays.

Colleen was predeceased by her husband Don in 2010 and her son Bill in 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bill) Stavros of Hailey, son, Ted Long of Twin Falls and daughter-in-law, Debbie Long of Boise. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who she truly loved and adored, Ryan (Sarah) Stavros of Bellevue, Nicholas (Lauren) Stavros of Idaho Falls, Brooke (Ross) Homstead of Roseau, MN, Shawn Long of Boise and seven great grandchildren, Addison, Trekker, Henley, Finley, Zaden, Liam, and Layla.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke's Magic Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow. Colleen will laid to rest at Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice Visions, Inc.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Colleen's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.