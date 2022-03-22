Colleen Vollmer

March 12, 1940 - March 19, 2022

Colleen Vollmer of Twin Falls was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She left this world on March 19, 2022, at age 82.

She was born March 12, 1940, in Wendell, Idaho, Clarence, and Aline Fallon of Jerome. Colleen was raised in Jerome where she graduated in 1958 from Jerome High School. She enjoyed meeting new people from every facet of her life while maintaining old friendships from childhood.

The enjoyment of life came easy for Colleen. In her early years, she loved dragging down Main Street in Twin Falls as well as hanging out with her friends at Dierkes Lake and dancing at the Top Hat.

She met the love of her life and married Norm Vollmer on June 24, 1961, in Twin Falls.

While working for American Real Estate from 1975-1983 Colleen and her good friend Mary Akkerman started a successful cleaning business "Broom Service." She then moved with Norm to Pocatello, giving her the opportunity to work with the Franciscan Nuns. After a couple more moves, Colleen and Norm eventually found their way back home to Twin Falls.

Colleen enjoyed golfing, socializing with her friends, life on the patio, decorating her home, and summers relaxing at the family cabin near Stanley.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 60 years, Norm Vollmer; two daughters, Shauna Vollmer, and Stacey (Tom) Young; four grandchildren, Josh Anderson, Travis Anderson, Tyler Wells, Jarrett Young (Bri) and great-grandma to Jolene Young.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Marvin Fallon of Jerome.

A celebration of Colleen's life will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring staff at St. Luke's Hospital's fourth floor.