Connie Jean Jones (McKenzie)

June 11, 1936 ~ on December 18, 2020

Connie Jean Jones (McKenzie) was born on June 11, 1936 in Paul, Idaho to Coy C. and Evelyn Craven McKenzie of Rupert. She passed lovingly surrounded by her children on December 18, 2020 in her final home in Meridian, Idaho.

Connie grew up in Burley where she met and married Marlin Jones and they embarked on life's adventures. Together the two raised four children, Marla Sue Nixon (Jones), Troy Conlin Jones, Debra Dee Cammann (Jones), and Brian Scott Jones. During their life together, they lived across the U.S. while Marlin went to dental school and eventually settled in Ontario, Oregon, where she opened a candy shop and became a stronghold in city government. Connie enjoyed many hobbies that she shared with her family, instilling in each of her children a strong passion for adventure. The family rafted, skied, fished, and camped frequently through the Owyhees and Pacific Northwest. Some highlights of her adventures include Connie skiing her way through Europe and fishing in Alaska. Connie later married Gus Blase who preceded her in death. Together the two enjoyed travel and the arts which influenced Connie later to become a Docent for the Boise Art Museum. Connie also developed a passion for needlepoint, stain glass and became an avid golfer, achieving 3 hole in one's.

Connie was the matriarch of her family of nine, preceded in death by her younger siblings Scott McKenzie, Coyeen Newcomb, Pam Anderson and her parents Evelyn, and Coy. She is survived by her three siblings Benton McKenzie, Nancy Walter, and Viki Wood, her four children, her ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many close friends. During her long-life Connie was a beloved grandmother and doted on all her grandchildren. She taught them to golf and enjoy every day to the fullest while never missing a moment to be their biggest supporter. Connie was the hallmark of independence, instilling in all a desire for travel and knowledge while promoting the value of education. If you knew Connie you knew to always expect some quick wit, likely some jewelry making, served with some loving life lessons and a home cooked meal.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If you are wanting to make a donation in honor of Connie please donate to the Boise Art Museum to continue to support and promote the arts and education.