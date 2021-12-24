Craig Arthur Jones

November 25, 1951 - December 22, 2021

Craig Arthur Jones, 70, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at home. Craig was born on November 25, 1951, the youngest of four children, to Howard and Vicki Meyer Jones in Spokane, Washington.

He started school in California and then attended school in Buhl, Idaho graduating from Buhl High School in 1970. In January 1971 Craig joined the Idaho Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in January 1975. He was proud to have served in the 116 Armored Cavalry. Craig married Barbara Teply on June 21, 1974, and to this union, they had Christopher and Jeffrey. They lived all of their 47 years of marriage in Buhl.

Craig started working at Clear Springs Trout Company where he learned all aspects of the construction trade. He and his brother, Denny Jones, then started Jones Brothers Construction. Craig took pride in his craftsmanship and had an eye for the finished work.

After retirement, Craig's passion became collecting pre '64 Winchester guns. He became well known in the community of Winchester collectors, making a lot of friends around the United States. Craig was a founding member of the Gibbs West Snooker Club. He especially enjoyed the many games of cutthroat played with Nyle Winn and Larry Quigley. He also enjoyed the numerous games and tournaments played with all members of the club.

In January of 2011, with the birth of Ellsie Lynn Jones, he became a papa. They loved rambling around in his Jeep, playing golf, and enjoyed the scenic Snake River canyon. Every Friday he would love to get her call saying, "papa can you come get me"?

Craig enjoyed goose and deer hunting and fishing at Magic Reservoir. He also enjoyed looking for Indian artifacts. He was a member of the Clear Lakes Country Club. His golfing highlight was winning the Arctic Circle Golf Tournament two years in a row with his good friend Barry Epsil.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Shirley. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Christopher (Kimberly) Jones, and their children, Jared, Dustin, and Kaden of Lignite, North Dakota; and Jeffrey (Joni) Jones and their children, Danny, Hunter, Jadyn, and Ellsie, of Buhl, Idaho; sister, Karen (Raymond) Lewis of Twin Falls, Idaho; brother, Denny (LaVone) Jones of Boise, Idaho; brother-in-law, Larry (Colleen) Teply of Boise, Idaho; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 3, 2022, at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St, Buhl. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery. The family asked that everyone attending to please dress casually because that's just how Craig would like it.

Donations may be made to the Buhl Quick Response, Buhl Fire Department, or a charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Craig's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.