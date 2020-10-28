BURLEY – Dale Leroy Shelby, a 90-year-old former longtime area businessman, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Highland Glen Assisted Living in Highland, Utah.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.