Dallas L. Carotta

August 27, 1939 - April 26, 2021

Pacific City - Dallas L. Carotta of Pacific City, Oregon, passed away from a massive stroke on April 26, 2021.

Dallas was born in Paul, Idaho, to Mollie and Archie Carotta on August 27, 1939. He grew up in an Italian community east of Rupert, Idaho. He is survived by his wife LaWana Carotta and children, Stephanie, Susan, and son-in-law Michael, and sister Sharon Feltman. Dallas worked in the consumer loan and real estate loan business. Dallas and LaWana lived their dream by building their own beach house and moving to the Pacific City, Oregon area full-time. Dallas was an avid fisherman and was happiest with a fishing pole in his hands, or pulling crab pots for a crab feast on the spit, but his true loves were his faith, his wife of 61 years, and his two daughters and SIL. He will forever be remembered for his warm embraces, his love for his family and friends, his sense of humor, and unwavering faith in the Lord.

Gravesite service will be at the Rupert Cemetery on June 18th, starting at 1:00 with a luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Church afterwards. Donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran, Rupert, Idaho.