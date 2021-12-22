Daniel George Funk

September 16, 1929 - December 20, 2021

Daniel George Funk, 92, of Gooding, Idaho, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home.

Daniel was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Ely Nevada, son of Chauncey and Alethea Funk. He suffered from spinal meningitis at the age of 1 1/2 and became totally deaf. He attended school at the Utah School for the Deaf at age six and moved to the Idaho School for the Deaf when his parents bought a farm in Stone, Idaho. He graduated from the Idaho School for the Deaf in 1949.

He married his sweetheart, Lawana Dorine Simmons for time and eternity on February 23, 1956, in the Salt Lake City L.D.S. Temple. She is the love of his life. They were blessed with three children, 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Dan and Lawana were married for 50 years before she passed away in 2006.

Dan is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved attending church and the many church activities that went on. He gave service wherever he was asked, from teaching Sunday classes to being a counselor for the deaf in several bishoprics. They called him "The Deaf Bishop." He was happy to serve others because he loved others. Dan was one of seven children and learned the value of working hard and being busy. He also learned the value of loving relationships. Dan worked as a House Parent at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind for 35 years. He made an impact on the lives of many students there.

After retirement, he continued his private business of house painting and carpentry. Dan was always busy. He loved to read and learn and always had a book next to his chair. He loved working outside in his garden and in his woodshop. He continued to build furniture and toys up until his death. He loved to create works of art and then give them away. Dan was the perfect example of love, kindness, and generosity. He would give you anything he could. He loved his friends and loved attending socials and events with them. He loved his family and loved being all together, especially for family dinners and celebrations. Dan was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son - Tony (Chris) Funk of Gooding; two daughters - Brenda (Dave) Jensen of Gooding, and Audrey (Bruce) Sims of Jerome; three brothers - Dell (Lavon) Funk and Rubert (Gloria) Funk, both of Ogden, Utah, and Ron (Jan) Funk of Eagle Creek, Oregon; eleven grandchildren - Travis (Rachel) Funk, Tomi Shull, Jason (Cheryl) Jensen, Joshua (Dorothy) Jensen, Juniel (Stewart) Bingham, Jon (Lisa) Jensen, JoAnna Jensen, Alex (Chelsey) Sims, Krista Sims, Trey Sims, and Bryce Sims; 21 great-grandchildren - Jaxon, Maddeline Jaycee Funk. Lizee Shull, Daniel, James, Micheal and Nathaneal Jensen, Weston, Paisley, Harrison, and Porter Jensen, Addison, Brogan, Dax and Eden Bingham, Beau, Luke, and Eli Jensen, and Cora and Owen Sims.

He was preceded in death by his wife - Lawana; three brothers – Briant, Lowell, and Andy Funk; one sister - Lenore Funk; two grandchildren - Nicole Funk and Sam Shull; and one great-grandson - Cash Bingham.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding with Bishop Doyle Rogers officiating. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM at the Gooding L.D.S. Church.

Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

